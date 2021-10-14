BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony girls soccer defeated Hartford 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday night. Linnaia Connell’s corner kick with roughly two minutes left in the first overtime period went directly into the goal for the win.
The Patriots drastically outshot Hartford in the match. The first score of the game came on a kick about 20 yards out from Roey Rella Neill five minutes into the second half. Rella Neill’s strike deflected off a Hartford defender and over the head of its keeper.
Hartford evened the score with less than two minutes to play on a set free kick, forcing overtime.
Tiffany Carey was strong for MAU in the midfield.
The Patriots improve to 4-6-1 on the season and travel to Stratton on Friday to face off against Stratton Mountain at 4 p.m.
BBA field hockey plays to draw
Burr and Burton field hockey played Division I Essex to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday afternoon. Lili Zens was responsible for the only Bulldog goal, doing so less than two minutes into the contest on a rebound off the Essex goalie Adonyn Byrne.
BBA held the lead until the final minute, when Annika Simard’s shot with 55 seconds to play in regulation evened the score at 1-1. Ashley Clark assisted on the goal.
Annabelle Gray was instrumental in moving the ball and getting it into the circle for BBA. Goalie Mac Thuermer (eight saves) came up with some big clears, particularly in the overtime period. The whole team played aggressively and moved to the ball well.
Byrne finished the game with five saves for Essex.
BBA’s record is now 6-4-1. The Bulldogs’ next game is home against Hartford on Friday at 4 p.m.
Cambridge sneaks past Mechanicville
CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. — Cambridge volleyball defeated Mechanicville in five sets on Wednesday. Cambridge and Mechanicville traded sets until the fifth and final, where Cambridge secured the victory by taking the set 25-18. Isabel Darfler had a strong match for Cambridge, totaling 10 service points, two aces and two blocks. Gabby Fazioli contributed 25 service points, two aces and six digs and Kylie Sinsabaugh had 10 service points and five assists for Cambridge.
Mechanicville’s Hailie Phelps had eight kills and Ella Zecca had 11 service points.
Hoosick Falls field hockey blanks Emma Willard
Hoosick Falls defeated Emma Willard 8-0 on Wednesday.
Lyric Kriner and Mackenzie Powers each scored twice for the Panthers. Emma McCart, Tatum Hickey, Megan Marcoux and Ava Case each had one score.
Marissa Landry saved both shots that came her way, while Emma Willard's Punch Kongsonjit had six total saves.
Hoosick Falls is now 13-1 on the season.