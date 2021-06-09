Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BERLIN, N.Y. — Cambridge’s Addison Gates claimed the sectional title in the girls long jump, leaping 14 feet seven and three-quarter inches.

Gates jumped nearly three inches further than second place finisher Riley West of Whitehall.

Maggie Steele also had a top-five finish for the Indian’s, placing fifth in the girls high jump, reaching four feet and two inches. Hoosic Valley’s Amanda Salisbury claimed the victory with a jump of four feet, 10 inches.

Southshire Soccer sign ups are live

BENNINGTON — Registrations for Southshire Soccer started on June 1 and will continue through July 31.

The season will begin the Saturday after Labor Day and end on October 30. Registration is open to Pre-K through 6th grade boys and girls. Pre-K athletes must be at least 4 years old by September 1.

To register go to www.southshireyouthsoccer.org. If there are questions, go to the website’s FAQ sections or email southshiresoccer@gmail.com with other questions.

