DELANSON, N.Y. -- The Cambridge girls basketball season got its season off to a flying start on Tuesday night, rushing past Duanesburg, 84-49 on the road.
Sophie and Lilly Phillips combined for 50 points as they began their senior seasons. Sophie led the Indians with 27, while Lilly was right behind with 23.
In her first game with Cambridge, Schuylar Nolan added 10 as nine players scored. Allison O'Hanlon led the Eagles with 19 in defeat.
Cambridge is 1-0 and hosts Hoosick Falls on Thursday night.
Panthers start season with comeback victory
GREENWICH, N.Y. - The Hoosick Falls boys basketball team battled back from a 17-point first half deficit and pulled out a 60-57 win over Greenwich on the road Tuesday night.
Jake Sparks led the way for Hoosick Falls with 26 points. Sparks went off for 14 points in the third quarter alone.
Conner Jones had 14 and Dylan Baker chipped in 11 for the Panthers.
Greenwich's Jesse Kuzmich was the game's leading scorer with 32 points.
Hoosick girls falter in opener
HOOSICK, N.Y. -- The Hoosick Falls girls basketball team struggled to find a rhythm in their long-delayed opener and dropped a 80-26 decision to Greenwich on Tuesday night.
Marley McLellan led the Panthers with eight points, while Amber MacNeil added seven.
Molly Brophy topped all scorers with 25 points, while Adrianna Rojas pitched in 18 in the victory.
Hoosick Falls is 0-1 and travels to Cambridge on Thursday.
Strong fourth quarter propels Poultney past LTS
POULTNEY -- The Long Trail girls basketball team led by a single point heading into the fourth quarter against Poultney on Tuesday night, but the Blue Devils outscored the Mountain Lions by eight in the final frame to score a 35-28 win.
Charleigh Tifft led LTS in scoring with nine points.
Poultney's Emily Handley scored 12 points to lead all scorers, all her points coming on three-pointers. Grace Hayes also had nine.
Long Trail drops to 0-4 and travels to Mill River on Friday looking for their first win.