HOOSICK, N.Y. — A second-half goal was the difference as the Cambridge boys soccer team slipped past Berlin-New Lebanon, 2-1, on Thursday.
Ori Baker-Porazinski scored on a one-timer from Charlie Dill for the eventual winning goal.
The game was back and forth throughout. Cambridge took a 1-0 lead as Aiden Gifford found Abraham Edwards for a score in the first half. A few moments later, B-NL tied the game with a rocket shot from Kasey Billert behind the 18-yard box.
Tied at 1-1 into the second half, Baker-Porazinski scored for the winner.
Cambridge is 4-2 and will host its senior day on Friday.
Hoosick’s Gonzalez earns All-Tournament honor
TROY, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls grad Maritza Gonzalez was named to the Empire 8 All-Tournament after she helped Russell Sage’s women’s soccer team to the team’s first-ever league championship.
Gonzalez, a junior midfielder, was one of four Gators picked, along with Natalie Ricci, Samantha Schmidt and Lydia Malkiewicz.
Junior forward Hallie Klosterman was honored as the Most Outstanding Player at the tournament.
Gonzalez had a pair of assists this season and was a starter for the Gators. She now has three goals and five assists during her Gators career having played in 44 games.
Russell Sage College to host Gator Golf Classic
The Gator Golf Classic is Sage Athletics’ most important fundraising event. This year marks the 16th year that Sage has hosted this tournament with all proceeds dedicated to enhancing the collegiate experience of our student-athletes.
The Classic will take place on June 4 starting at 10 a.m. at the Colonie Golf and Country Club in Voorheesville. The cost to participate is $150 per golfer and $600 per foursome.
The generous support of the golfers and corporate sponsors has raised over $300,000 over the last 15 years. That financial support has helped us launch nine new varsity teams since 2008. Now as a member of the Empire 8 Conference, Sage is now sponsoring 21 varsity teams in 2021-2022!
In addition to supporting team travel and equipment needs, the proceeds of the Gator Golf tournament have been used toward the purchase of additional strength and conditioning equipment, and student-athlete programming and professional development opportunities.
New this year, we are offering a “Young Alumni Discount” for recent Sage graduates from classes 2020 to 2015, which takes off $20 per golfer and $80 per foursome.
Registration includes 18 holes of golf, grab and go breakfast, lunch at the turn and a post-event meal.
There will be a Closest to the Pin contest, a putting contest and a hole-in-one contest, along with a silent auction raffle.
For more information contact Sandy Augstein-Collins at (518) 244-2417 or augsts@sage.edu or Garrett Cobb at (518) 244-2415 or cobbg@sage.edu.