Burr and Burton boys ice hockey defeated St. Johnsbury 5-0 on Saturday.
Matthew Grabher scored twice and added three assists. Max Brownlee had one goal and three assists.
Karter Noyes and Jack McCoy each scored one goal
Chase Cassan and Aidan Buggee each had an assist.
Michael Hornby stopped nine shots that came his way in the victory, as he and the BBA defense shut out St. Johnsbury. The win brings BBA to 3-5 on the year. They host Hartford on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Riley Rink.
Camp's big day not enough for BBA
Despite an 18 point night from guard Naveah Camp, Burr and Burton girls basketball fell to U-32 50-36 on Saturday.
Cara Richardson led the way for U-32 with 12 points.
Josie Powers chipped in with 10 points for the Bulldogs, whose record now sits at 2-7. They return to the court Thursday, hosting Fair Haven at 7 p.m.
Martens 121 points not enough
The Bennington Martens lost a high-scoring ABA affair to the Herkimer Originals 129-121 on Saturday.
David Golembiowski finished with 33 points and 15 rebounds. Matt Baldwin finished with 27 points and six 3-pointers for the winners.
The Martens were led with a strong scoring attack from Xaviar Boyd with 24 points and nine 3-pointers.
Nat'e Gause, one of the new additions to the Martens had 24 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Tank Roberson Scored 23 points and dished out 11 assists, while John Ryals chipped in with 17 points and 15 Rebounds.
“It was a game of runs, we were quickly down by 10 points early," said Martens coach Shawn Pratt. “Our guys showed a lot of guts and determination getting back in the game early."
Because of COVID and other related issues, the Bennington Martens are scheduled to play NEPA Stars and stripes Sunday at 6 p.m. There is a possibility that the game will be rescheduled for another date.
Cambridge wins again
Cambridge girls basketball defeated Stillwater 58-22 on Friday night.
Schuylar Nolan scored 13 points, leading the way offensively for Cambridge. Sammi Crandall added 12 and Stasia Epler pitched in with 10.
Charisma Salecker paced Stillwater with nine points.
Cambridge improves to 3-6 on the season while Stillwater falls to 3-4.