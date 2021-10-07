WOODSTOCK — Brooke Weber’s two goals lifted the Burr and Burton girls soccer team to a 2-0 win at Woodstock on Thursday.
Daisy O’Keefe set up Weber’s first score of the game, which came six minutes into the game. Weber’s other score found the back of the net with roughly 10 minutes left on the clock.
BBA is now 5-4-1 on the season and plays again Saturday at 4 p.m. in a home game against Brattleboro.
Bulldogs sticks triumph
A third quarter score from Serena Harris, assisted by Kaelin Downey, was the difference maker in Burr and Burton field hockey’s 1-0 win over Brattleboro on Wednesday.
Brattleboro’s Britney Wright was awesome in goal, stopping 17 shots. BBA’s Mac Thuermer denied both of the shots that came her way for the shutout.
Midfielders Annabelle Gray and Cristina Gregory kept the ball moving and were a key force in moving the ball into the offensive zone. Perrin Marion and Maggie Crabtree also had great games on attack. The ball was not in BBA’s defensive zone very often, but when it was, Katie Crabtree cleared it out with speed every time.
The Bulldogs improve to 6-4 on the season and play again Wednesday at Essex.