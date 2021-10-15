MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton fell 2-0 to Rutland on Thursday night at Applejack Stadium.
Maci Celentano and Bethany Solari each scored in the second half, giving the Ravens the win.
Abby Kopeck had a great game protecting the net for the Bulldogs with 20 saves.
BBA (6-5-2) finishes its season on the road Thursday against Brattleboro at 6 p.m.
Hoosick sticks continue strong play
Four second half scores powered Hoosick Falls field hockey to a 4-0 win over Greenwich on Thursday.
Emma McCart and Tatum Hickey each scored twice for the Panthers in the win.
Hoosick Falls did not allow a single shot in the win. Greenwich goalie Madalynn Curley had 12 saves.
The Panthers improve to 14-1 overall.