ESSEX JUNCTION -- Dominick Miceli tipped in a rebound early in overtime to propel the Burr and Burton boys lacrosse team to a hard-fought 11-10 win over Essex on Saturday in the opener for both teams.
Emmett Edwards led BBA in the scoring column with four goals, while Miceli added three, including the overtime winner. Teddy Mirenda chipped in a pair of scores, while Matt Grabher and Duncan Chamberlain each added one score each.
Grabher was a facilitator all day long, garnering a school-record eight assists for the Bulldogs.
Defensively, Liam Bradley and Jack Martin combined to pick up 11 ground balls.
For Essex, Christopher Davis led the way with three goals and an assist, while Keane Mahoney, Carter Frankenhoff, Ben Serrantonio, and Tobias Martin all had two goals.
Jack Morrison made 12 saves for BBA to earn the win, while Essex's Ben Russell had 11 stops.
BBA improves to 1-0 on the year and hosts Rutland on Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. at Taylor Field.
CVU tops Mount Anthony in girls lacrosse opener
BENNINGTON -- An 11-goal run to end the first half was the difference on Saturday as Champlain Valley moved past Mount Anthony, 18-6, in girls lacrosse at the Vets Home field.
Gretta White led CVU with five goals, followed by three-goal efforts from Sydney Peet, Ava Bartlett and Chloe Snipes.
For MAU, six different players scored. Alexis Harrington, Summer Nichols, Hayley Green, Ava Elmer, Elyse Altland and Skye Colvin all found the back of the net for the Patriots.
MAU is 0-1 and hosts Woodstock on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
BBA girls lacrosse doubles up Essex
ESSEX JUNCTION -- The 2021 season started out in a big way for the Burr and Burton girls lacrosse team, as the Bulldogs rolled past Essex, 13-6.
Tatum Sands led the Bulldogs offensively, with four goals and two assists. Sadie Stefanak and Katherine Samuel each had three goals, while Alair Powers had 1 goal and 4 assists.
Emma Hall and Ava Walsh added goals for BBA. Senior Lola Herzog had 14 saves to earn the win.
Abby Robbins led Essex offensively with four goals and two assists. Hannah Himes and Sierra Harris combined for 10 saves.
BBA is 1-0 on the season and scheduled to travel to CVU on Monday.
Bulldogs fall on the diamond
ESSEX JUNCTION -- Essex's Gabe White pitched three innings of scoreless ball as the Hornets started the year with a 9-1 win over Burr and Burton on Saturday.
Coleman Reece went 2-for-2 to lead BBA, who drop to 0-1 and host Green Mountain on Tuesday at Dana Thompson Rec Park.
BBA Ultimate drops match to Mount Mansfield
MANCHESTER -- A short-handed Burr and Burton Ultimate team fell 15-1 to Mount Mansfield on Saturday. The Bulldogs look to bounce back on Thursday against Sharon Academy.
Panthers head into playoffs unbeaten
CAIRO, N.Y. -- It was another strong day for the Hoosick Falls-Tamarac football team, as they finished the regular season at 5-0 with a 40-6 win over Cairo-Durham on Saturday.
Michael D'Agostino threw a pair of touchdown passes -- one to James Blake and one to Dylan Baker -- as the Wildcats to a 34-0 lead at the half.
Peyton Nealon ran for a pair of touchdowns and Bryan Mackey returned a pass four years for an interception touchdown.
Andrew Sparks added a touchdown for the Wildcats in the fourth quarter.
Hoosick Falls-Tamarac is 5-0 and will host Mechanicville on Friday.
Indians score late, top Stillwater
CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. -- Cambridge scored three times in the second half to grab a 3-1 win over Stillwater in boys soccer on Saturday. Grant Baker got the scoring started for Stillwater in the first half with a shot from the 18 that dipped below the crossbar. Trailing 1-0, Cambridge got on the board with an Abraham Edwards goal from Jack Donders. Orion Baker-Porazinski tallied the game winner and an insurance goal that proved to be the difference.
Cambridge is scheduled to play Waterford at 5 p.m. Monday.