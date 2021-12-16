The Burr and Burton girls hockey team defeated Stowe 5-0 on Wednesday. Skylar Smith put two in the back of the net, her first two career varsity goals.
Mai-Liis Edwards, Kaelin Downey and Lauren Barrows each had one goal for the Bulldogs.
Mac Thuermer protected the BBA net with 11 saves, earning her first career shutout and her first win.
Downey and Edwards also scored their first varsity goals in the win.
BBA improves to 1-1 on the season. The Bulldogs play Missisquoi on Saturday.
Long Trail drops game to Green MountainThe Long Trail girls basketball team lost its matchup with Green Mountain on Thursday afternoon 45-29.
Kim Cummings scored 23 points for Green Mountain, who held a 27-13 lead by the half.
Long Trail was led by Camilla Marcy with her team-hgh 11 point performance.
Estes’ 19 not enoughThe Hoosick Falls girls basketball team dropped its game against Greenwich on Tuesday night 69-36.
Olivia Estes led the charge for Hoosick Falls with her 19 point performance. Amber MacNeil added seven in the defeat.
Turnovers plagued the Panthers in the loss.
Cambridge girls bested by MechanicvilleCloe Goverski scored 26 points to lead Mechanicville to its 56-43 victory over Cambridge on Tuesday. Stasia Epler scored 18 points and pulled down 11 rebounds while Schuylar Nolan added 11 points for Cambridge.
Long Trail hoops starts season 2-0The Long Trail boys basketball team defeated Leland and Gray 64-34 on Saturday in its season opener.
They followed that with a 46-27 win over Arlington on Tuesday. In both wins, Long Trail built a double digit lead by halftime.
They return to the court Friday against Mill River.