MIDDLEBURY — The No. 10 Burr and Burton girls basketball team traveled to No. 7 Middlebury and came away with a 57-37 upset.
“Coming into this, we believe we can beat anyone in Division II,” said BBA coach Erin Mears. “We had a tough regular season schedule, and we’re clicking as a team on both ends of the floor. We broke the press well offensively, shared the ball and shot well. It was a really good team effort.”
Carol Herbert and Nevaeh Camp each had 15 points, while Laurel Baker added 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter. Ivy Doran, Hannah Turner and Elle Sellers all had eight points for the Tigers. The Bulldogs will travel north to No. 2 North Country, winners over No. 15 Mill River on Tuesday night. That game is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.
RUTLAND — Rutland’s Kendra Sabotka led three Ravens in double figures in a 73-25 win over Mount Anthony in a Division I playdown on Tuesday. Sabotka led all scorers with 15 points, followed by Kathryn Moore’s 14 and Karsyn Bellomo’s 12.
For Mount Anthony, who finishes at 1-8 on the year, Linnaia Connell led with 12 points and Sophia Kipp added six.
WILMINGTON — No. 11 Arlington girls played No. 6 Twin Valley tough on Tuesday, but ultimately fell 49-41.
Sidney Herrington, Trina Gordon and Taylor Wilkins all had strong performances for the Eagles.
Wilkins attacked the lane consistently and Arlington held a double digit lead in the third quarter. Twin Valley responded by making three 3’s in a row, and regained the momentum from that point forward. The Eagles end the year at 1-7.
HINESBURG — Burr and Burton fell to Champlain Valley 51-46 on Tuesday. The Bulldogs led 30-28 heading into the final quarter, but a 23-point fourth propelled No. 5 CVU over No. 12 BBA. BBA was led by Madox Mathews with 19 points. Aldenio Garwood had nine for the Bulldogs, who finish the year at 2-6.