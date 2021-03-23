MANCHESTER — Seven Burr and Burton hockey players were named to the 2021 Rotary All-Star Classic team.
The teams consist of the best Vermont high school seniors in Division I and Division II.
The Rotary All-Star Classic, in its 37th year, will not be played due to COVID-19.
Mark Carthy and Jakob Mulac of BBA were named to the boys Harris offensive team, while Zach King was named to the Harris defensive team.
Four BBA girls hockey players were named to the Austin teams. Stella Turner, Kilo Francomb, and Annette Zilkha were named to the offensive team while Miranda Eisenman was named to the defensive team.