RUTLAND - Burr and Burton girls lacrosse remained perfect on Wednesday, defeating Rutland 7-6 in overtime.
Tatum Sands was responsible for the game-winner, sneaking an underhand shot in congestion around the goal to end the game. Sands led the team with four goals.
Rutland appeared to take a 7-6 lead in the final minute of regulation, but the goal was called back after a stick check.
It was a back-and-forth contest all afternoon. At halftime, it was 3-3.
Paige Samuelson added two goals for BBA, and Alair Powers had one.
Rutland was led by Makieya Hendrickson’s four goals. Kendra Sabotka scored twice.
BBA’s Lola Herzog was credited with 11 saves while Rutland’s Olivia Calvin had nine.
The win makes BBA 8-0. They will host Woodstock (0-4) on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Bats power Patriots to victory
BENNINGTON - Mount Anthony baseball defeated Brattleboro 12-5 on Tuesday.
The Patriots scored eight runs in the first, gaining momentum from the jump and taking an 8-1 lead into the second.
Brody Krawczyk started the game on the mound and threw five innings, allowing five earned runs and striking out seven Colonel batters.
Nat Greenslet finished things off, not allowing a run over his two innings of work.
Caleb Hay had a strong day at the plate with two hits, including a home run, and three runs batted in.
Krawczyk drove in two runs with two hits, as did Ethan Paligo from the seven-hole. Greenslet drove in two on one hit.
The win brings MAU to 4-0 on the season. Wednesday’s game against Rutland was rained out and will be played Thursday at 4:30 p.m in Bennington.
MAU softball blanks Brattleboro
BENNINGTON - Sofia Berryhill continued to dominate on the mound in Mount Anthony’s 12-0 win over Brattleboro on Tuesday.
Berryhill once again went the distance, allowing just one hit and walking one batter while striking out 10.
The MAU bats were led by Danielle Moscarello’s four hits and four runs batted in.
Taeya Guetti blasted a home run and drove in three while tallying three hits.
MAU is now 5-0 and will host Rutland at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.