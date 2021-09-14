STILLWATER, N.Y. — Trailing 1-0 at the half, the Mount Anthony girls soccer team made some adjustments.
They came out with three second-half tallies to top Stillwater, 3-1, in an interstate contest.
Alexis Harrington, Meghan Barilone and Elyse Altland all found the back of the net to lead the Patriots to a victory.
Aurory Rella-Neill had an assist as well.
MAU is 2-2 on the season and is off until September 24 when they face Burr and Burton at Applejack Field.
Patriots sweep cross-country races
BRANDON —The Mount Anthony boys and girls cross-country teams each won their Southern Vermont League meet on Tuesday at Otter Valley.
The boys finished first, second, fourth and fifth in the final tally of SVL teams. Finn Payne was first, followed by Brady Beaudoin, Thomas Scheetz and Andrew Ponessi.
On the girls side, Mill River's Annika Heintz was the overall winner, but Mount Anthony racers went 3-4-5-8 to take the team event.
Ella Saccio was third to lead the Patriot charge, followed closely by Eden White in fourth, Sadie Korzec in fifth and Caroline Boejstrup in eighth.
MAU will host Burr and Burton on September 21 at Willow Park for their next meet.
Leahey leads Essex past Bulldogs
ESSEX — Aiden Leahey had a hat trick for Essex as the Hornets topped Burr and Burton, 4-1, on Tuesday in boys soccer action.
Essex took a 2-0 lead before BBA's Carson Beavin scored to make it 2-1 with 20 minutes remaining. But Essex responded with a goal less than a minute later.
Chris Goss added a single goal for Essex. Omar Daoudi, Joel Marquardt and Bartlett Hemingway each had assists. Andrew Seavers had four saves.
For Burr and Burton, Emmett Edwards had a strong day with 12 saves.
BBA is 1-2-1 on the year and faces Arlington on Thursday in the opening game of the John James Tournament at Mount Anthony.
Panthers slip past Valley
HOOSICK, N.Y. — Grace Houghton scored twice and the Hoosick Falls girls soccer team topped Hoosic Valley, 3-1, on Tuesday.
Houghton's first goal came off a nice feed from Megan Perry and the Panthers were off to the races.
Kate Waugh scored the other goal for Hoosick Falls and Olivia Estes had two saves to earn the victory.
Coach Tom Husser also cited his defense for holding Hoosic Valley to three shots.
Hoosick Falls is at home on Thursday, facing Cambridge at 4:30 p.m. at the soccer complex.