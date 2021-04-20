SPRINGFIELD - The Patriots improved to 2-0 on the season with a 5-0 victory over Springfield on Tuesday.
Sofia Berryhill threw a no-hitter while also producing at the plate, going 2-4. Taeya Guetti also had a strong day at the plate for MAU, getting two hits in her four plate appearances.
The Patriots travel to Rutland on Friday for a 5 p.m. game against the Ravens.
Patriots lax earns first victory of 2021
BENNINGTON - Mount Anthony girls lacrosse defeated Woodstock 9-8 on Tuesday.
Elyse Altland led the way for the Patriots with three goals.
It was a back and forth match, and with 8:23 seconds left to play in the fourth quarter MAU trailed 8-6. The Patriots rattled off the final three goals, including the game winner from Ava Elmer with 1:11 to play. Elmer had two goals and one assist for MAU.
Alexis Harrington also scored twice and assisted on a score for the Patriots, while Antonia Pellon and Summer Nichols each scored once.
MAU’s advantage in draw control (13-4) led by Sophia Kipp was a deciding factor in the victory.
Jessica Volpi protected the net with seven saves.
Burr and Burton beats Green Mountain
MANCHESTER - A balanced approach at the plate and strong relief pitching from Will Addington led to the Bulldogs first win of the season on Tuesday, defeating Green Mountain 13-3.
Addington threw 4 ⅔ innings, surrendering just one hit and striking out six while picking up the win.
After the top of the first, BBA faced a 2-0 deficit. The Bulldogs responded by producing runs in each of the six innings they had at-bats.
Coleman Reece had a productive day from the leadoff spot, going 2-2 and drawing two walks. Reece also scored four runs.
Nate Smilko was 3-4 with 3 RBI. Trevor Greene had solid contact all afternoon in a 2-3 performance from the plate. Both his hits were ground-rule doubles that one-hopped the fence.
Sam Steinman also had two hits and 2 RBI for the Bulldogs.
BBA (1-1) will host Bellows Falls Saturday for an 11 a.m. game.
Bulldogs softball falls to Windsor
BBA softball lost 25-0 to Windsor on Tuesday.
Lexi Lacoste, Bailey Gilliam, Skyler Smith and Rowan Perry all singled for BBA. Skyler Dotson and Samantha Cook split time on the mound. Smith gave up two singles and a triple and Cook gave up two triples and two home runs to the Wasps.
Windsor got a complete game on the mound from Peyton Richardson. Hannah Wood went 4 for 5 with two triples and a home run.
BBA pitchers struggled to get the ball over the plate consistently.
BBA goes on to play Leland and Grey on Thursday.