BENNINGTON — Registrations are open for all players ages five to twelve in Bennington and the surrounding area looking to play baseball.
Unfortunately, there will be no in-person registrations at the firehouse this year, but if you go to our website www.benningtonlittleleague.com you can register online.
If online isn’t possible or convenient, please contact us at mauhs92@yahoo.com or via our website for other options so your child can participate.
The league plans to follow current state mandated protocols for the season to ensure a safe experience.
BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony is looking to fill various vacant lacrosse coaching positions.
Both the girls and boys varsity lacrosse teams are looking for a coach, as are the junior varsity boys and girls teams.
Interested applicants can email their letter of interest and coaching resume to MAU athletic director Ashley Hoyt at Ashley.Hoyt@svsu.org or call 447-1899 for more information.
The Hoosick Falls bowlers finished in second place at the Wasaren League tournament with 6246 total pins over six games. Stillwater secured the win, knocking down 6479 pins.
The Panthers will finish their season on Thursday for its senior match, where they will honor their three seniors: Erin McCart, Kendra Marshall and Ziena Hurlburt.
Burr and Burton girls basketball defeated Woodstock 58-30 on Tuesday.
Carol Herbert led the Bulldogs with 21 points, while Nevaeh Camp added 19 herself.
The win brings BBA’s record to 3-4, with its regular season finale set for Friday night in Manchester, where they will host Windsor.