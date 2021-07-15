BENNINGTON — Brody Smith pitched Bennington 12u all stars to a 7-0 win over Brattleboro in the first game of the district playoffs on Thursday.
Smith tossed a complete game shutout, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out eight Brattleboro batters.
A five run third inning propelled Bennington to victory, with the big hit coming from Rowan Behan, a triple that drove in a run. Behan drove in two runs, while Smith led the team with three runs batted in.
Hudson Burnell also drove in a run for the home team, who now sit at 1-0 in district play with another game in Bennington on Friday at 5:30 p.m. If Bennington wins, they will advance to the state tournament.
MAYAA registrations are live
BENNINGTON — Bennington Minutemen (MAYAA) Youth Football Registrations for 2021 season are open at Tomasi’s Sports and Awards on Main Street for grades K-6.
The season for all three age groups: kindergarten-second grade flag football, third and fourth grade junior tackle and fifth and sixth grade senior tackle, begins Aug. 2.
Rosters and Coaching openings need to be filled especially at the third/fourth grade level.
For more information and/or to print paperwork go BENNINGTONMINUTEMEN.COM or contact us on Facebook.
Soccer, running, basketball sports camp in Manchester
Fellowship of Christian Athletes is holding a sports camp in Manchester sponsored by Northshire Baptist Church Aug. 2-6.
The sports will include instruction by experienced local coaches in soccer, running or basketball. All ability levels welcome!
It will meet at the Manchester Recreation Park from 5:30-8:30 p.m. for ages 5-12. Registration is available at: www.fcavermont.org. If a scholarship is needed, please contact info@northshirebaptist.org
Ron Jones memorial tournament
HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Ron Jones fund will host the second annual Ron Jones Memorial Golf Tournament Aug. 6-7 at Hoosick Falls Country Club.
Jones, a longtime elementary school teacher and football coach, died in April 2020 of a heart attack.
The tournament will serve as a fundraiser to honor Jones’s life. The entry fee is $85 per person. Teams of four will participate in a scramble with gross and net winners on both days.
There will be a limit of 14 teams, with a sign up deadline of Aug. 1
Checks should be made payable to Ron Jones Fund and mailed to Tim Fauler, P.O. Box 579, Hoosick Falls, NY 12090. You can also Venmo the fund @Ron-JonesFund.
Southshire soccer registrations continue
BENNINGTON — Registrations for Southshire Soccer started on June 1 and will continue through July 31.
The season will begin the Saturday after Labor Day and end on October 30. Registration is open to Pre-K through 6th grade boys and girls. Pre-K athletes must be at least 4 years old by September 1.
To register go to www.southshireyouthsoccer.org. If there are questions, go to the website’s FAQ sections or email southshiresoccer@gmail.com with other questions.
MAU seeks cross-country coach
BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony athletic department is in search of a varsity cross-country coach for the 2021 fall season. Interested candidates are asked to email MAU athletic director Ashley Hoyt at ashley.hoyt@svsu.org a letter of interest and their coaching resume.
Storm camp
BENNINGTON — The Southern Vermont Storm will host its annual youth camp starting July 20 at Storm Stadium at Lower Willow Park.
The camp, targeted for football players from 7 to 12 years of age, will run on July 20, 22, 27 and 29 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
It will take place during Storm practices and campers will be able to practice right along with the players, doing warm-up drills, skill building and relay races.
The cost is $10 per camper, which includes a camp T-shirt and tickets to the Albany Empire game on July 31 at the Times Union Center.
Registration closes on July 9. For more information, contact Storm general manager Chris Cipperley at 518-728-7583 or email southernvtstorm@gmail.com
Tryouts set for ABA team
BENNINGTON — The Bennington Martens, an up-and-coming basketball ABA pro team, will be having tryouts for anyone interested in playing in the American basketball Association. Shawn Pratt, as well as Kris Kidd, are the owners of the Bennington Martens and they will be holding tryouts this weekend at the Berkshire YMCA in North Adams, Mass. The fee will be $150 for both days and $50 for one day.
To register or for more information, contact Pratt on Facebook.