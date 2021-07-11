BENNINGTON — The Bennington 12u all-star squad continued its dominance on Sunday, downing Brattleboro 13-0, bringing them to a perfect 4-0 record in district play.
Bennington posted six runs in both the bottom of the second and third innings, and only needed four innings to secure the win.
Bennington’s pitching has been outstanding for the entirety of district play. Sunday’s combined shutout from Rowan Behan and Hudson Burnell was the team’s fourth no-no in as many games.
Eight different Bennington batters registered at least one hit. Carson Andrick led the way with three hits and two runs batted in.
Aiden Lacasse, Talin Bartholdi and Behan each had two hits in the victory.
Bennington has now outscored its opponents 55-0 through four games.
They clinched the No. 1 seed in district playoffs, and will host the winner of Thursday’s No. 2 versus No. 3 contest on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Bennington 10u’s earn hard fought win
BENNINGTON — In a high scoring affair, the Bennington 10u all-stars came away with a 14-12 victory over Brattleboro.
After trailing 11-0 by the top of the second, Bennington showed its resilience and chipped away with five runs in the bottom half of the inning. That momentum continued for the remainder of the game and Bennington was able to overcome a double-digit deficit.
Kullen O’Donnel was huge offensively for Bennington, with four hits in the victory.
Landon Becker was great in relief for Bennington, pitching the final four innings and holding Brattleboro to just one run during that span.
Bennington’s offense struck for six runs in the bottom of the third when Zion Johnson, Oliver Poole, Addison Dwyer, O’Donnel, Bentlie Burnell and Becker all brought in a run through their at bats.
Brattleboro regained the lead, 12-11, after scoring once in the top of the fifth. Bennington rallied for three runs in the bottom half of the inning, and Becker shut the door for the 14-12 win in the sixth.
Both games so far in the five-game series have been high scoring, as Brattleboro grabbed a 14-13 win on Saturday.
Bennington will once again host Brattleboro Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. as they look to take a 2-1 series lead.
Lakes Region blanks Manchester
BARTON — Manchester Union Underground’s bats were cold all afternoon in Sunday’s 10-0 loss to Lakes Region in Vermont Legion baseball.
Ryan Alt had Manchester’s number, throwing six scoreless innings. He also went 4-4 from the plate, driving in a pair.
Will Addington registered two hits for Manchester. Dylan Poddick had the only other hit for Manchester, who are now 8-5 on the season. Manchester split a doubleheader at Brattleboro on Saturday.
Manchester is off until Thursday, when they travel to Bellows Falls Post 37 for a 7 p.m. game.
Storm Camp a week away
BENNINGTON — The Southern Vermont Storm will host its annual youth camp starting July 20 at Storm Stadium at Lower Willow Park.
The camp, targeted for football players from 7 to 12 years of age, will run on July 20, 22, 27 and 29 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
It will take place during Storm practices and campers will be able to practice right along with the players, doing warm-up drills, skill building and relay races.
The cost is $10 per camper, which includes a camp T-shirt and tickets to the Albany Empire game on July 31 at the Times Union Center.
Registration closes on July 9. For more information, contact Storm general manager Chris Cipperley at 518-728-7583 or email southernvtstorm@gmail.com
ABA tryouts next weekend
BENNINGTON — The Bennington Martens, an up-and-coming basketball ABA pro team, will be having tryouts for anyone interested in playing in the American basketball Association. Shawn Pratt, as well as Kris Kidd, are the owners of the Bennington Martens and they will be holding tryouts on the weekends of July 10 and July 17 at the Berkshire YMCA in North Adams, Mass. The fee will be $150 for both days and $50 for one day.
Ron Jones Memorial tourney set for Aug.6-7
HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Ron Jones fund will host the second annual Ron Jones Memorial Golf Tournament Aug. 6-7 at Hoosick Falls Country Club.
Jones, a longtime elementary school teacher and football coach, died in April 2020 of a heart attack.
The tournament will serve as a fundraiser to honor Jones’s life. The entry fee is $85 per person. Teams of four will participate in a scramble with gross and net winners on both days.
There will be a limit of 14 teams, with a sign up deadline of Aug. 1
Checks should be made payable to Ron Jones Fund and mailed to Tim Fauler, P.O. Box 579, Hoosick Falls, NY 12090. You can also Venmo the fund @Ron-JonesFund.
Southshire registration live
BENNINGTON — Registrations for Southshire Soccer started on June 1 and will continue through July 31.
The season will begin the Saturday after Labor Day and end on October 30. Registration is open to Pre-K through 6th grade boys and girls. Pre-K athletes must be at least 4 years old by September 1.
To register go to www.southshireyouthsoccer.org. If there are questions, go to the website’s FAQ sections or email southshiresoccer@gmail.com with other questions.
MAU XC coach needed
BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony athletic department is in search of a varsity cross-country coach for the 2021 fall season. Interested candidates are asked to email MAU athletic director Ashley Hoyt at ashley.hoyt@svsu.org a letter of interest and their coaching resume.