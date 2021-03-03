CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. -- In a matchup against a tough Greenwich team, the Cambridge girls basketball team needed someone to step up to keep them unbeaten.
On Wednesday, that was Stasia Epler. She scored a game-high 20 points, including four 3-pointers, in the Indians' 55-50 victory over the Witches.
Epler was joined in double figures by Lilly Phillips, who scored 14 points and added 13 rebounds for a double-double.
Molly Brophy led Greenwich with 17 points and became the school's all-time leading scorer for girls basketball, passing Alexis Case.
Adrianna Rojas added 11 for the Witches.
Cambridge hosts Norwich in an intersectional matchup on Saturday.
Hartford knocks BBA from unbeatens
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION -- The Hartford boys hockey team turned the tables on Burr and Burton on Wednesday night, scoring three goals in the third period to beat BBA, 4-3, at Barwood Arena.
Ozzie DeFelice's goal with 3:25 left in the game was the decider. BBA's Matt Grabher scored with 1:25 to go to cut the lead to 4-3, but Hartford held them off.
Jakub Mulac scored twice for the Bulldogs, while Grabher added his goal. Assists came from Emmett Edwards, Riley Casey, Mulac and Dominick Miceli.
Hartford got scores from Joseph Barwood, Jacob Dwinell and Blaine Goer.
BBA drops to 5-1 on the year and travels to Middlebury for a game on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Panthers drop one to Hudson Falls
HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. -- The Hoosick Falls boys basketball team had a tough time with Hudson Falls' Peyton Smith and his 6-foot-7 frame as Smith led all scorers with 20 points in a 63-45 win over the Panthers on Wednesday night.
Smith also had 17 rebounds in the contest. Jack Hogan added 14 for the Tigers.
For the third straight game, Jake Sparks led Hoosick Falls in scoring with 14 points, while Connor Jones added 11 in defeat. Hoosick is 1-2 and hosts Hudson Falls tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Witches double up Cambridge
GREENWICH, N.Y. -- A balanced scoring attack propelled Greenwich to a 73-39 win over Cambridge in boys basketball on Wednesday.
Jesse Kuzmich led the way with 16 points, followed by Jacob Ziehm's 12. For Cambridge, Owen Foyle was high scorer with nine points and Andrew Clark chipped in with eight.
The Indians are 0-2 and host Salem on Friday.
MAU seeks lacrosse coaches
BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony is looking to fill various vacant lacrosse coaching positions.
Both the girls and boys varsity lacrosse teams are looking for a coach, as are the junior varsity boys and girls teams.
Interested applicants can email their letter of interest and coaching resume to MAU athletic director Ashley Hoyt at Ashley.Hoyt@svsu.org or call 447-1899 for more information.