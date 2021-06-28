STOWE -- Burr and Burton's Miranda Eisenman had an assist in the first period to help the Vermont girls to a 4-2 win over New Hampshire in the Make-A-Wish All-Star Hockey Classic over the weekend.
Eisenman's helper came on a goal from Missiquoi's Breezy Parent to tie the game at 1-1 early in the second period. Harwood's Clara Griffin gave Vermont a 2-1 lead, but New Hampshire scored to even the game at 2-2 going to the third.
Vermont finished off the Granite Staters with a pair of third-period tallies, Essex's Abigail Robbins the eventual game-winner with about five minutes left and then an insurance score from Essex's Hannah Himes put it away.
Vermont ended a four-game losing streak to New Hampshire in the series. BBA's Kristi Lewicki was one of the assistants for the Green Mountain staff.
On the boys side, New Hampshire scored all three of its goals in the first period as they blanked Vermont, 3-0.
Harwood goalie Liam Guyette had 11 stops for Vermont and he was named as their MVP.
All-state teams for boys lacrosse revealed
A pair of Burr and Burton boys lacrosse players were recently named to the all-state team.
Emmett Edwards and Matthew Grabher were both chosen as each led the Bulldogs to the 2021 Division I final, where they fell to Champlain Valley. Pete Latulippe was also named as the Division I assistant coach of the year.
Three other Bulldogs were named to the second team in Justin Fusco, Teddy Mirenda and Jack Morrison.
In Division II, Mount Anthony goalie Hayden Gaudette was chosen to the first-team all-state list. Gaudette was the top goalie in southern Vermont in 2021, racking up more than 200 saves this season.
Storm camp starts July 20
BENNINGTON — The Southern Vermont Storm will host its annual youth camp starting July 20 at Storm Stadium at Lower Willow Park.
The camp, targeted for football players from 7 to 12 years of age, will run on July 20, 22, 27 and 29 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
It will take place during Storm practices and campers will be able to practice right along with the players, doing warm-up drills, skill building and relay races.
The cost is $10 per camper, which includes a camp T-shirt and tickets to the Albany Empire game on July 31 at the Times Union Center.
Registration closes on July 9. For more information, contact Storm general manager Chris Cipperley at 518-728-7583 or email southernvtstorm@gmail.com
Southshire Soccer sign ups are live
BENNINGTON — Registrations for Southshire Soccer started on June 1 and will continue through July 31.
The season will begin the Saturday after Labor Day and end on October 30. Registration is open to Pre-K through 6th grade boys and girls. Pre-K athletes must be at least 4 years old by September 1.
To register go to www.southshireyouthsoccer.org. If there are questions, go to the website’s FAQ sections or email southshiresoccer@gmail.com with other questions.
Tryouts set for ABA team
BENNINGTON — The Bennington Martens, an up-and-coming basketball ABA pro team, will be having tryouts for anyone interested in playing in the American basketball Association. Shawn Pratt, as well as Kris Kidd, are the owners of the Bennington Martens and they will be holding tryouts on the weekends of July 10 and July 17. at the Berkshire YMCA in North Adams, Mass. The fee will be $150 for both days and $50 for one day.
To register or for more information, contact Pratt on Facebook.