MANCHESTER -- Burr and Burton lost a rainy away game 15-7 to Leland and Gray. Carson Beavin and Joe Sogno each caught 2 points to lead the scoring for BBA. Sogno also threw two assists, matching freshman handler Noah Rourke. Tintin Piromtheeravanich led the defensive effort for the Bulldogs, creating five turnovers. In the end, the 14 throwing miscues and 13 drops proved too much to overcome for BBA.
Cambridge downs Tamarac
CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. - A late penalty kick score from Owen Hall was the difference maker in Cambridge boys soccer's 3-2 win over Tamarac on Tuesday in a back-and-forth battle.
Tamarac got the scoring started with a penalty kick score of its own in the first few minutes. Ori Baker-Porazinski tied the game at one all on a cross from Ryan Stevens.
Tamarac once again claimed the lead thanks to a set piece, with three players crashing the net and scoring to give the visitors a 2-1 advantage.
Cambridge utilized a corner kick off the foot of Hall, which found Alex Lafountain who scored on a header to even the score at two apiece.
Bulldogs girls tennis beats Brattleboro
BRATTLEBORO - Bulldogs girls tennis swept Brattleboro 7-0 in a Tuesday match.
In No. 1 singles, Kali Brandt battled back for the win after dropping the first set 2-6. Brandt responded with a strong second set, winning 6-0 and secured the match with a 10-4 win in the tiebreaker.
Spencer North won in consecutive sets, 6-1, 6-0 in No. 2 singles play while Mac Thuermer won 6-3, 6-2 in No. 3 singles.
Lili Zens won No. 4 singles thanks to a 10-7 victory in the tiebreaker. Zens dropped a close first set 5-7, while winning the second set 6-3.
The Bulldogs took home both doubles matches, as Finuala Cree and Mia Sherwood won straight sets 6-2 , 7-5 while Madi Miosek and Fiona Langan defeated their opponents 10-4 in the tiebreaker after winning the first set 6-4 and dropping the second 1-6.
BBA will host Bellows Falls on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at the Equinox Resort courts.
Panthers play to a tie against Galway
HOOSICK, N.Y. - Hoosick Falls girls soccer played Galway to a 3-3 tie on Wednesday.
Megan Perry had two scores for the Panthers, with Phoebe Thomson scoring the other.
Galway got on the board first, but the Panthers were able to tie it at 1-1. The teams traded goals to bring the game to 2-2 at the half.
A Panthers goal with seven minutes to play gave Hoosick Falls a 3-2 lead, but Galway tied things up with just over two minutes left.
Olivia Estes recorded six saves in the match.