STOWE — The Burr and Burton snowboard team had podium finishes in the slopestyle for both the boys and girls squads on Wednesday at Stowe Mountain Resort.
On the boys side, Finn O’Meara was third with a 6.67 (out of 10) on his first run. Kava Kraft was close behind in fifth with a first-run score of 6.16.
For the girls, Addie McDermott ended up in the runner-up spot with a 7 on her first run. Olivia Berg was fifth with a 5.5 on her first run.
Jay Peak will be the site of the snowboarding championships next week.
Hoosick Falls bowling caps off perfect season on senior night
After multiple postponements, the Hoosick Falls Bowling team was able to finish their season with their final regular season match on Thursday. It was senior night for the Panthers as they honored their 3 senior co-captains Erin McCart, Kendra Marshall, and Ziena Hurlburt in a 5-0 win over Hoosic Valley. Hoosick Falls, bowling in the BBQ Recreation, finished with a total of 3650 pins to Hoosic Valley’s 2260, bowled at Hiltop Lanes back in February. Ziena Hurlburt 298-756 was the top bowler for the day after coming just 2 pins shy of perfection in her first game. Leigha Henkel 190-526, Jen Acker 180-507 and Chris Smith 206-488 led Hoosic Valley. Other scores from Hoosick Falls included: Erin McCart 215-600, Payton Merrills 225-595, Colin King 234-593, Brody Mullen 203-581, Ryan Maxon 206-573, Troy McCart 218-556, Riley Hayes 215, Bradley 203, Kendra Marshall 177 and Ethan Yonconish 171.
With the win, Hoosick Falls finishes the season with a 60-0 point record, and having already won the League Championship last week.
BBA boys edged by Windsor
WINDSOR — The Burr and Burton boys basketball team lost yet another close game this season, falling 55-52 to Windsor on Wednesday.
It was the fifth game this season that the Bulldogs have had within eight points.
Trevor Greene led a balanced scoring effort with 12 points, while Madox Mathews added seven.
BBA is 2-5 and will host a scrimmage against Vermont Academy on Saturday night.
Bennington Little League registration now available
BENNINGTON — Registrations are open for all players ages five to twelve in Bennington and the surrounding area looking to play baseball.
Unfortunately, there will be no in-person registrations at the firehouse this year, but if you go to our website www.benningtonlittleleague.com you can register online.
If online isn’t possible or convenient please contact us at mauhs92@yahoo.com or via our website for other options so your child can participate.
The league plans to follow current state mandated protocols for the season to ensure a safe experience.
MAU seeks lacrosse coaches
BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony is looking to fill various vacant lacrosse coaching positions.
Both the girls and boys varsity lacrosse teams are looking for a coach, as are the junior varsity boys and girls teams.
Indians roll past Tigers
HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. — A 23-3 first quarter was all the Cambridge girls basketball team needed as they zipped past Hudson Falls, 62-18, on Wednesday night.
Three players were in double figures — Sophie Phillips with 13, Lilly Phillips with 12 and Stasia Epler with 10 points. Eight of the nine rostered players scored for the Indians.