BRATTLEBORO — BBA boys lacrosse defeated Brattleboro 24-0 on Tuesday. Karter Noyes paced the Bulldogs with five goals and an assist. Emmett Edwards added four goals and four assists, while Matt Grabher contributed two goals and two assists.
BBA is now 7-2 on the season and will host Woodstock on Thursday.
Patriots softball blanks Otter Valley
BRANDON — Mount Anthony softball continued its winning ways, defeating Otter Valley 16-0 on Wednesday.
Sofia Berryhill pitched yet another complete game shutout, allowing just one hit while striking out 10 and not walking a single batter.
Allee George had three hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs. Grace Kobelia went 2-2 with two runs batted in. Caedance Bartholdi drove in two with two hits.
The Patriots improve to 8-0 and will host Burr and Burton Friday at 4 p.m.
MAU baseball bounces back with road win
BRANDON — Mount Anthony baseball defeated Otter Valley 15-4 on Wednesday.
The Patriots offense wasted no time, putting up 12 runs in the opening two innings.
The strong offensive output comes after MAU’s first loss of the season on Saturday.
With the win, MAU is now 6-1 on the season and will play host to Burr and Burton on Saturday at 11 a.m.