SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Burr and Burton baseball team had leads of 8-1 and 10-5 against Rice on Thursday, and had to hold on for a 10-9 win.
BBA jumped out for two runs in the top of the first and led 10-5 going into the bottom of the seventh.
Rice scored four runs and had the tying run on third before Max Brownlee finished the win for BBA.
Trevor Greene started, pitching two innings, allowing one run, one hit and striking out five. In his last six innings, Greene has struck out 16 of his 18 outs.
Offensively, Sam Steinman had two hits, while Greene added a double. Charlie Coons had a double and Ian McArdle had a two-run bases loaded single.
The Bulldogs improve to 8-4 on the year and are home on Friday against Springfield at 4:30 p.m.