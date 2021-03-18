WOODSTOCK — Led by an early goal and a tremendous performance from goaltender Lola Herzog, the No. 9 Burr and Burton girls hockey team took down the top-seeded Woodstock Wasps, 1-0, on Wednesday, to move on to the Division II semifinal.
Herzog had 34 saves and was “simply outstanding,” according to BBA coach Ed Lewicki.
Abby Farrington scored early on, assisted by Mia Paligo and Annette Zilhka.
Herzog made the tally stand up, turning away all comers.
BBA moves on to the semifinal, where they’ll face No. 5 South Burlington on Saturday night at 7:10 p.m. for a chance to play in the Division II final. South Burlington topped CVU/MMU in a double-overtime thriller in its quarterfinal.
Mount Anthony’s season ends in loss to Colchester
COLCHESTER — Trailing by double digits at the half, the No. 10 Mount Anthony boys basketball team made a run in the second half of its Division I playoff matchup with No. 7 Colchester on Wednesday.
But the Lakers held the Patriots off, winning 54-45 to advance.
Henry Bacon led Colchester with 16 points, a dozen of them coming in the first half as they built a 16-point halftime lead.
MAU started to come back in the second half, led by Gavin Johnson (11 points) and Braeden Billert (eight points).
Mount Anthony finishes the year at 4-5.
In-person registration for Bennington Little League
The Bennington Little League will host an in-person registration for the 2021 season. The event will take place on Tuesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Bennington Little League Complex on Park Street.
Masks are required for all that attend and all state guidelines will be followed. Cash or check will be accepted at time of registration. Registration forms will be provided.
You can also print out and fill in the registration form from the link: