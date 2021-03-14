BARRE -- The No. 9 Burr and Burton girls hockey team scored four unanswered goals in the first and second period, then held on for a 5-3 win over No. 8 Union-32 in a Division II play-in game on Saturday.
U32's Delanee Hill scored to open the game, but Burr and Burton potted the next four -- two from Kilo Francomb and one each from Miranda Eisenman and Annette Zilkha.
Abby Farrington scored an empty-netter with one second left to finish the scoring. Farrington had a pair of assists in the game, as did Stella Turner. Eisenman added an assist in the second period.
U-32 pulled to within 4-3 in the third period on goals from Morgan Ribolini and Cece Curtain.
Lola Herzog got the victory in goal with 12 saves. Jin Clayton had 21 stops for U32.
BBA will travel to face No. 1 Woodstock on Wednesday.
MAU cheer second at VCCA meet
RUTLAND -- The Mount Anthony cheer team finished second in the large varsity division at the Vermont Cheerleading Coaches Association meet on Saturday.
Rutland and Mill River won the event for the second year in a row, with Mill River scoring 129.5 points, a single point ahead of Rutland.
Mount Anthony was second with 108.5 points. South Burlington was third, followed by Elite Gems, Lyndon, BFA St. Albans and BFA Fairfax.
The state championship meet will be held virtually next Saturday, March 20.
Indians use big third quarter to down Greenwich
CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. -- The Cambridge girls basketball team finished the season unbeaten after a 57-38 win over Greenwich on Saturday.
A 27-6 third quarter surge pushed Cambridge to the win.
Lilly Phillips led the way for the Indians with 20 points, followed by Sophie Phillips with 13 and Stasia Epler with 13.
Molly Brophy led Greenwich, who finished the season 8-3 with all three losses to Cambridge, with 15 points, and Norah Niesz added 12.
Cambridge finishes season with loss
GREENWICH, N.Y. -- The Cambridge boys basketball team dropped a 59-37 loss to Greenwich on Saturday in the final game of the season.
Owen Foyle led the Indians with 12 points, while Jeff Burke added 10. For Greenwich, Jacob Ziehm scored 18 points to lead all scorers and Jesse Kuzmich added 11.
Cambridge finishes the year at 1-5.
Panthers fall to Tamarac
CLUMS CORNERS, N.Y. -- The Hoosick Falls girls basketball team dropped its final game of the season, losing 63-25 to Tamarac on Saturday.
Syrita Faraj had a career day for the Bengals, scoring 33 points, including 22 in the first half.
MacKenna Roberson had six points to lead Hoosick Falls, while Amber MacNeil added five and Ayla Fauler four.