Burr and Burton field hockey continued its winning ways on Tuesday, defeating Otter Valley 2-0.
Both goals were scored by Lili Zens, who was set up by Kaelin Downey and Annabelle Gray on the scores.
“Annabelle Gray was a play-maker at right mid. She moved to the ball and was instrumental in getting the ball into the offensive circle. Katie Crabtree played at sweeper for the first time and did a great job of clearing the ball out of our defensive end,” said BBA coach Barb Miceli.
Mac Thuermer made the one save that came her way for BBA. Otter Valley goalie Lily Morgan made nine saves.
The Bulldogs record improves to 3-2. They host Bellows Falls Friday at 4 p.m.
RUTLAND — The Ravens defeated Burr and Burton girls soccer 1-0 on Tuesday. Camryn Kinsman had the lone goal of the game.
Abby Kopeck registered nine saves protecting the net for BBA, while Rutland’s Kathryn Moore had 11 saves.
BBA falls to 3-3 on the season and will host Mount Anthony at Applejack Stadium Friday at 5 p.m.
The MAU soccer program continues its tradition of supporting youth soccer by holding boys’ and girls’ youth soccer nights at a respective varsity home game. This year girls’ night is Sept. 28 and boys’ night is Oct. 15.
Both games kick off at 6:00 PM. Southshire’s 5/6 girls will play an exhibition game at halftime of the varsity girls game on Sept. 28 and Southshire’s 5/6 boys will play an exhibition game at halftime of the boys varsity game on Oct. 15.
Any Southshire player aged preschool through sixth grade will be admitted free if they wear their Southshire jersey. There will be a drawing for a soccer ball signed by the varsity squads at halftime of both games.