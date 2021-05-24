MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton boys lacrosse team bounced back from a loss to Woodstock over the weekend and dominated over BFA- St. Albans, 18-4, on Monday at Taylor Field.
Emmett Edwards and Teddy Mirenda each had four goals for the Bulldogs and Edwards had five assists in a nine-point day.
Matt Grabher added two goals and four assists, Karter Noyes chipped in with three goals and an assist, while Nicky Miceli added two goals and an assist.
Ryan Nolan, Peyton Gray and Julian Halstead all scored once for BBA. Nolan was at his best in the faceoff X, winning 15-of-21.
Jack Morrison and Miles Kaplan shared time in net for BBA, who improve to 11-3 and have one game left — Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Mount Anthony.
HOOSICK, N.Y. — In a back-and-forth game, the Hoosick Falls girls lacrosse team won a thrilling contest, 13-12, in overtime over Catholic Central on Monday.
Olivia Estes led the way offensively with five goals, while Ayla Fauler, Mersadeys Fawler and Marley Mclellan all had two goals. Jaid Kaminski had one goal and three assists, and Grace Houghton added one goal and one assist.
Adrianna Sacliowski had six saves for the Panthers, who host Schenectady/Mohonasen on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. at the Helft Complex.
BERLIN, N.Y. — Josh Colegrove earned the win as Hoosick Falls baseball defeated Berlin-New Lebanon 13-0 on Monday. Juniors Alex Bushee and Tucker Thayne each hit a single and a double with three runs batted in apiece to lead Hoosick Falls to the victory in five innings. Other top hitters for the Panthers were Jake Sparks with a single and double and two runs batted in. Colegrove helped himself out with a single and double, driving in one run.
The Panthers improve to 5-3 on the season and will play at Maple Hill at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
BERLIN, N.Y. — Berlin-New Lebanon’s Bailey Caitlin was at the top of her game on Monday afternoon, pitching a one-hitter to lead BNL to a 6-1 win over Hoosick Falls.
Caitlin allowed one run and one hit — off the bat of Lyric Kriner — and struck out 13, while walking no one.
Ziena Hurlburt started in the circle for Hoosick Falls, pitching four innings. She allowed four hits and six runs, striking out five.
Caitlin also led BNL at the plate with a 2-for-4 day, including a double.
Hoosick Falls drops to 4-4 on the year and hosts Greenwich on Wednesday.
WEST HAVEN — Manchester’s Frank Hoard III was not sure if he was going to race at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday, May 22, right up until it was time for the Sportsman Modified feature race to begin. Just 30 laps later, though, he was standing in victory lane.
Hoard was involved in a devastating crash on opening night, May 1, which saw his brand-new Teo chassis get destroyed in a wild flip. Worse yet, Hoard suffered a back injury that has plagued him since, and he found himself cringing in pain each time he sat in the seat of his well-used backup car.
Having run only heat races for the last two weeks in between visits to the doctor and chiropractor, he made the last-minute decision to race Saturday’s feature. He led every lap en route to the 13th win of his Devil’s Bowl career, which is significant in that it matches his family’s longtime car number.
Hoard jumped to the lead from the outside of the front row and set a torrid pace. He reached lapped traffic by the halfway mark, and he then had to simultaneously navigate his way through the back of the field while holding off a furious effort from North Bennington’s Marty Kelly III. The race’s lone caution – which came with 21 laps complete – gave Hoard a chance to breathe, and he seized the opportunity to drive away from the pack. Kelly finished second for his best showing of the young season, and rookie Anthony Warren was a career-best third. Pat Jones erased some tough early-season luck for fourth place, and Mike Palmer grabbed his first top-five finish in two years with fifth place. Justin Stone was sixth ahead of Jimmy Ryan, Billy Lussier, Vince Quenneville, and Don Mattison.
WOODSTOCK — The Mount Anthony girls lacrosse team dropped a 12-8 game against Woodstock on Friday night.
Six players scored for MAU, led by Antonia Pellon and Elyse Altland’s two goals each. Alexis Harrington, Ava Elmer, Emily Elmer and Skye Colvin also scored for the Patriots. Ava Elmer had two assists as well.
Jessica Volpi had five saves for MAU, who are 4-6 and host Brattleboro on Tuesday for Senior Day at 4:30 p.m. on Spinelli Field.