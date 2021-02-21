MANCHESTER — Five different players scored for the Burr and Burton boys hockey team on Saturday as the Bulldogs improved to 3-0 on the year with a 5-2 victory over Lyndon.
Nicky Miceli, Jakub Mulac, Riley Casey, Karter Noyes and Matt Grabher all lit the lamp for the Bulldogs, who led throughout.
Taylor Casey had a pair of assists, while Miceli, Mulac and Zachary King each had a single helper.
Michael Hornby made 14 saves to earn the victory in the net.
For Lyndon, Nick Matteis scored both goals, while Colin MacDiarmid made 40 saves.
BBA hosts Middlebury on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. at Riley Rink in a matchup of two top teams.
BBA girls shut out by BFA
ST. ALBANS — Sophie Zemianek and Faith Reed each scored twice as BFA-St. Albans blanked Burr and Burton, 6-0, in girls hockey on Saturday night.
Zemianek added two assists for BFA, who improve to 2-0-1 on the year.
For Burr and Burton, goalie Lola Herzog had 34 saves. BBA is 0-2-1 and comes back to Riley Rink to face Division I contender Rice at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Late run sinks Mount Anthony
BRANDON — Otter Valley outscored Mount Anthony by 11 points in the fourth quarter to pull away with a 40-37 win on the road Friday night.
Alice Keith led all scorers with 17 points for the Otters.
Eight out of 10 players scored for the Patriots, led by Linnaia Connell’s 11. Lexi Gerow added eight for the Patriots.
MAU drops to 0-3 and hosts Rutland on Tuesday at Kates Gym.
MSJ edges Burr and Burton
RUTLAND — A balanced scoring attack by Burr and Burton wasn’t enough to overcome a 31-point effort from Mount St. Joseph’s Jeremiah Green as the Mounties edged BBA, 70-68, in overtime on Thursday night.
Madox Mathews led the way for BBA with 12 points. Trevor Greene added 11 and Brandon Burns 10, all coming in the second half. Aldenio Garwood chipped in nine.
After Green’s 31, Maddox Traynor was next with eight points.
BBA is set to host Otter Valley on Monday at E.H. Henry Gym.