SOUTH BURLINGTON — No. 9 Burr and Burton baseball’s season came to an end on Tuesday, dropping its Division I playdown game against No. 8 South Burlington 3-2.
The Bulldogs had their chances after trailing 3-0 through two innings, loading the bases in the fourth, fifth and sixth, but were only able to register two runs. In total, BBA left 12 players on base.
Trevor Greene drew the start, pitching 1 ⅓inning, allowing two runs on two hits. Max Brownlee finished the remaining 5 ⅔ and was outstanding, allowing just one run on two hits.
Jack McCoy reached base three times and drove in a run for the Bulldogs, while Charles Kunz went 2-for-3 at the plate.
South Burlington’s Ethan Moore was credited with the win, pitching four-plus innings and allowing four hits, two earned runs while striking out four and walking two batters.
Evan LaMothe closed things out for SB over the final three innings, not allowing a run on five hits, three walks and five strikeouts and earning the save.
McCoy and Nate Smilko singled with one out in the seventh, putting the potential winning-run on base. LaMothe struck out the final two BBA batters to secure the win.
South Burlington advances to Division 1 quarterfinal play Friday at 4:30 p.m. against No. 1 CVU (13-3).
CVU boys tennis ends BBA’s season
HINESBURG — No. 6 CVU boys tennis defeated No. 11 BBA 5-2 on Tuesday.
BBA secured its two victories in No. 1 singles where Nick O’Donnell defeated Ethan Lisle in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 and in No. 2 singles where Cristo Buckley defeated CVU’s Charlie Mjaanes 6-3, 6-6 tiebreaker 1-7, super tiebreaker 10-4.
CVU’s No. 3 singles player Kobey Pecor defeated Alejandro Shapiro-Mochon 6-2, 6-3.
In No. 4 singles action, it was CVU’s Henry Bijur beating Blake Allen 6-0 in both sets and in No. 5 singles, Ben Sampson (CVU) defeated BBA’s Lucas Arrington 6-0, 6-1.
In No. 1 doubles action, CVU’s Cooper Whalen and Aiden Greer defeated BBA’s Tucker Swim and Carter Lincourt 6-0 in both sets.
BBA forfeited No. 2 doubles.
The Bulldogs wrap up the season with a 6-7 record.
Stratton Mountain baseball falls to Mount Abraham
BRISTOL — No. 10 Stratton Mountain School couldn’t pull off the upset against No. 7 Mount Abraham, losing 12-3 on Tuesday in a Division II playdown.
SMS’s Wyatt Teaford registered two hits and drove in two runs in the loss.
Hoosick Falls splits double dip with Tamarac
CLUMS CORNERS, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls baseball team split a doubleheader with Tamarac on Tuesday, with the Bengals winning Game 1, 9-4, and the Panthers taking Game 2, 12-0, in five innings.
Game 1 was the completion of a suspended game. Josh Colegrove pitched well, but took the loss. Andrew Sparks had a pair of hits for the Panthers, including a double.
Game 2 was all Hoosick Falls. Jake Sparks pitched a complete game four-hit shutout, striking out five in the process.
Tucker Thayne hit a solo homer and Sparks helped his own cause with a 3-for-4 day at the plate, two singles and a double.
Hoosick is 6-6 in the Wasaren League and 7-6 overall. They’ll face Cambridge today at 5 p.m.
Tamarac sweeps Hoosick Falls in softball
CLUMS CORNERS, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls softball team ran into a buzzsaw in Tamarac on Tuesday, dropping both game of a doubleheader. Tamarac won the first game 8-0 with a no-hitter and then took Game 2, 12-2.
Moira Collins threw the no-hitter in Game 1, while Tamarac scored three runs in the first inning of Game 2 and never looked back.
Bennington Post 13 registration open
BENNINGTON — Registration for Bennington Post 13 (15-19U) is now available. Tryouts will be held June 6 at 10 a.m. at Mount Anthony Union High School in Bennington. Participants should be interested in a high-paced, competitive league of baseball.
Interested players from Bennington and surrounding counties and states can contact Ryan Greenslet at Post13Team@gmail.com or via phone (802-688-3915) for information.
If players have a conflict with the tryout date due to school sports, they should let Greenslet know at time of sign-up.