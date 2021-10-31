WEST RUTLAND — No. 6 Arlington girls soccer pulled off the upset over No. 3 West Rutland with a 4-1 win on Saturday to advance to the Division IV semifinals.
Sydney Herrington and Taylor Wilkins each had two goals in the victory. Magnolia Robinson was the facilitator for the Eagles, with three assists. Herrington assisted on one of Wilkins’ scores.
Arlington avenged a double overtime loss to West Rutland earlier in the season.
Deinita Moore was strong in goal for Arlington.
The Eagles now face off against the winner of No. 2 Rivendell and No. 7 Poultney Wednesday at 3 p.m.
BBA girls soccer drops road playoff match
COLCHESTER — No. 7 Burr and Burton girls soccer lost its quarterfinal matchup to No. 2 Colchester 3-1 on Saturday.
Emilia de Jounge scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs, while Abby Kopeck made 12 total saves protecting the BBA net.
McKenna Conrad-Pawlik, Isabelle Winton and Natalie Abair were responsible for the Colchester scores. Kelsi Pratt added two assists, and Kendall Spencer was also credited with an assist.
Colchester coach Jeff Paul earned his 200th career win.
Martens comeback falls short
The Bennington Martens lost their first game as an organization on Saturday, falling 126-121 to the NEPA Stars and Stripes.
John Rylas led the way for the Martens with 34 points. Craig Twyman and Xaviar Boyd each pitched in with 20 points for Bennington. Former Poultney High School standout Heith Mason added eight points and eight rebounds.
Levi Saules led the way for the Stars and Stripes with his 27 points. Keyshawn Palmer chipped in 19 points for NEPA.
The Martens trailed by as many as 28 points in the third quarter, but a late rally brought them all the way back within five by the time the final horn sounded.
The Martens played the Stars and Stripes again on Sunday, falling 113-103.
Rylas once again led the Martens in scoring with 25 points. Boyd had another strong game, with 17 points.
Saules' 34 points were enough to lead the Stars and Stripes to another win.
The Martens return to action Saturday at 6 p.m. when they host the Elmira Eagles. That game will be played at the Rutland Heritage Field House.
Arlington plays No. 2 Rivendell close
ORFORD — No. 10 Arlington boys soccer almost pulled off a major upset over No. 2 Rivendell on Friday.
The Eagles took Rivendell to double overtime, but Rivendell put in the game-winner in the second overtime period to advance with a 2-1 win.
Thuermer's excellent game not enough
MONTPELIER — Burr and Burton’s field hockey season came to an end on Saturday with a loss to U-32 in the quarterfinal round.
Caitlyn Fielder’s score, assisted by Natalie Beauregard, was the difference maker in the contest. The third quarter goal was the only score of the game.
“This was an incredibly muddy, messy game of field hockey,” said BBA coach Barb Miceli. “Mac Thuermer was a rockstar in goal for us today.”
Thuermer had 14 saves, 13 of which came in the first half. Her stellar performance kept BBA in the game throughout all four quarters.