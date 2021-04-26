PROCTOR — Arlington baseball improved to 2-0 on the season with a 12-10 win over Proctor on Monday.
The Eagles benefited from production throughout the lineup, as every single batter reached base at least once.
Griffin Briggs went 2-5 on the afternoon, driving in two runs and scoring twice.
Dylan Wright registered three hits with two runs batted in and one run scored.
Cannon Petry also batted 2-5, while driving in one and scoring himself twice.
Taylor Therriault had three hits and one run batted in while scoring a team-high four times.
Destin Townsend had two hits and one run batted in.
Petry, Briggs and Therriault split time on the mound for the Eagles.
Arlington hosts Poultney on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
BRATTLEBORO — BBA boys tennis lost to Brattleboro 6-1 on Monday.
In No. 5 singles action, BBA’s Lucas Arrington defeated Elias Gradinger in a super tiebreaker 11-9. Arrington dropped the first set 3-6, but bounced back for a 6-1 victory in set two to force the tie breaker.
In No. 1 singles Brattleboro’s Nathan Kim defeated Nick O’Donnell in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.
Brattleboro’s Ben Luna defeated Christo Buckley in No. 2 singles in a tiebreaker 10-7. BBA’s Buckley won the first set 6-2 and dropped the second 3-6.
No. 3 singles play was also determined via a tiebreaker. Brattleboro’s Ty Smith took home the win with a 10-8 victory over BBA’s Alejandro Sharpiro-Mochon.
Smith grabbed the first set with a 6-3 victory, while Sharpiro-Mochon managed to win the second set 6-4 to force the tiebreaker.
In No. 4 singles, Bratleboro’s Max Naylor defeated BBA’s Blake Allen in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.
The No. 1 doubles went to Brattleboro’s Abe Moore Odell and Will Tagard, defeating BBA’s Tucker Swim and Carter Lincourt in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.
The Bulldogs forfeited the No. 2 doubles match.
The loss brings BBA to a 1-1 record. The Bulldogs will host Woodstock at the Equinox Resort Wednesday at 4 p.m.
HOOSICK — Two goals from Addison Gates propelled the Indians to a 3-1 win over the Panthers in a girls soccer matchup on Monday.
Syd Kasulinous was responsible for the lone Hoosick Falls goal of the afternoon, while Lexi Woodworth added another for Cambridge.
Cambridge’s Mckayla McLenithan was credited with eight saves in the win, while her counterpart Olivia Estes made four saves for the Panthers.