STRATTON — Eagles baseball defeated Stratton Mountain School 7-1 on Thursday.
A strong fourth inning in which Arlington scored four runs powered them to another victory.
Griff Briggs started on the mound. Taylor Therriault had two hits. Kyle Hess reached base three times and drove in a run.
Arlington improves to 6-0 on the year.
Woodstock downs MAU lax
BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony boys lacrosse lost a home match against Woodstock 13-1 on Thursday.
Mount Anthony is now 1-4 on the season and will face Stratton Mountain School on the road on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Former MAU pitcher Disranian tosses no-no for Russell Sage
ELMIRA, N.Y. — Russell Sage College and former Mount Anthony softball pitcher Taylor Dicranian tossed her first career no-hitter as the Gators beat Elmira, 5-0 in RSC’s Empire 8 regular-season finale.
The Gators needed a late-game rally but plated six runs in the top of the seventh inning to earn a 10-5 victory.
With the win, the Gators finish their 2021 Empire 8 slate of games at 16-4, which gives the team the No. 2 seed in the Empire 8 Tournament. The berth is the first in the team’s history and the Gators have earned a first-round bye.
2021 Empire 8 Softball Tournament Seeds
1. St. John Fisher College (19-1)
}2. Russell Sage College (16-4){
3. Alfred University (15-5)
4. Utica College (8-12)
5. Keuka College (8-12)
6. Elmira College (5-15)
BBA ultimate gets first win of season
MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton Ultimate earned its first win of the season in a home game against Leland and Gray, with a final score of 12-7.
Joe Sogno spent more time playing as a handler, as he, Seb Saunders, Casey Vogel, and Noah Rourke took turns leading the offense. Carson Beavin and TinTin Piromtheeravanich anchored the cutting and the defense, making big plays on both sides of the disc.
BBA will bring their momentum to Montpelier this Saturday.