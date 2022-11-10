BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony feels as though it’s peaking at the right time, and it’s hard to argue otherwise based on recent results. The Patriots have cruised to their second consecutive state championship game, defeating their two playoff opponents by a combined score of 106-22.
Saturday’s Division II title clash against Bellows Falls – the same team that bested MAU 57-35 on this same stage last year – gives the Patriots an opportunity to display just how much they have improved.
The Terriers enter Saturday’s contest riding a 21-game winning streak, the longest in the state. Three of the victories have come at MAU’s expense, the most recent on Sept. 16 when BF left Bennington with a 27-14 victory in Week 3.
That marked just MAU’s second game of the regular season at that point. The Patriots scheduled Week 2 opponent, Spaulding, forfeited because of a lack of healthy players leading up to that contest.
“We were still discovering what we did and how we do things, and how we can attack them,” said Patriots coach Chad Gordon of that early season matchup with the Terriers.
One thing the Patriots have discovered, or rather developed, since the last time they saw BF is the play of defensive end Tyrese Pratt, a newcomer to the sport.
“With Tyrese never playing football, that was his second game playing and he wasn’t game ready yet,” Gordon said.
He showed just how ready he was in MAU’s playoff opener against North Country, where Pratt tied a school-record with 3 sacks in the blowout win.
“He’s been a big addition. The North Country game was his coming out party,” said senior captain and two-way starter Connor Barrett.
Pratt’s insertion into the lineup has allowed MAU to adjust its rotations defensively.
Barrett, Braeden Billert and Sean MacDonald have anchored the defensive line throughout the year. Corbyn Hayes has also started seeing time on defense.
In last week’s win over Fair Haven, MAU’s defensive line showed it can get pressure. The unit was in the face of Slaters quarterback Joe Buxton all night long, forcing him into rushed passes which led to four interceptions.
That’s the sort of pressure MAU will need to put on the Terriers offense, but in a different way. Sacks and interceptions won’t bring MAU its first state championship win in 28 years, but rather limiting yards after first contact with sound tackling.
It’s no secret BF is committed to the run game. Numbers do not lie, and the 3,286 rushing yards the Terriers have accumulated in 12 games tell their story. They operate a service academy-like offense. They want to run, and then they want to run again. The Terriers will sneak in a pass play a couple times a game, sure, but that’s not what will beat you at the end of the day.
Aaron Johnson and Tyler Thibodeau will be asked to make plays from the linebacker position, and the MAU defensive backs will need to make some stops.
It will require a total-team effort if MAU is to slow down the rushing attack. MAU quarterback Tanner Bushee, also a starting defensive back, knows it’ll take a physical effort to come out on top.
“We got to be the bigger guy on defense,” Bushee said. “We got to make the tackle, shut them down and give our offense the greatest amount of time of possession in the game.”
On the flip side, the Terriers have proven capable of pushing the line on the defensive side of the ball. What does Bushee see as the keys to success offensively for MAU?
“Get the ball off fast,” Bushee said. “They bring a lot of pressure, I just have to get the ball off fast when we’re passing it.”
MAU is no stranger to the run game themselves, totaling 2628 yards on the ground. Ayman Naser has been one of the most dominant players in the state, regardless of division, this fall. The MAU running back has 1252 yards on 141 carries, and 13 touchdowns.
Bushee gives MAU an added element as a dual-threat quarterback, however.
The junior signal caller has run for 699 yards and 14 scores this season, while adding nearly 1400 passing yards and another 14 touchdowns through the air.
That’s not all. Josh Worthington is a threat both with his legs and catching the ball out of the backfield. Carter Thompson has been Bushee’s favorite target, amassing 637 yards and five scores on 33 catches. Billert is a sure-handed tight end who isn’t afraid to seek out contact in the open field. MAU has options offensively, and they utilize all of them. The multifaceted offense makes it difficult to game plan for.
What MAU can not afford to have happen again is a slow start. Last year’s trip to the state title game saw the Patriots do just that, trailing 29-0 by halftime. It’s an unusually early start to a game, with kickoff at 11 a.m. Many of the Patriots went through this exact situation last year. Billert is hoping the Patriots can learn from their mistakes a year ago.
“I feel like we just have to get up even earlier [than last year],” Billert said. “We got to show up in the first half, not [just] the second half. We got to show up for the whole game, play hard throughout the whole game.”
A shot at redemption isn’t always guaranteed. Getting the opportunity to see Bellows Falls again isn’t lost on those inside the MAU locker room.
“We didn’t want anybody else to beat them,” Bushee said. “We wanted to be the ones to go against them in the championship.”
Teams don’t make it this far without developing chemistry. Thompson said it’s been a trickle-down effect from the coaching staff to the players that has them one game away from program history.
“We’ve built a good connection with our coaches,” he said. “They’ve built confidence in us, we build confidence in them; they’re really helping us out and putting us in the right position to make some plays.”
If the Patriots are able to dethrone the Terriers Saturday at Rutland High School, the significance wouldn’t be lost on this group.
“It would be a dream come true for me,” Naser said. “I bet all the other guys would be hyped and psyched to bring the title back to our locker room and our school.”