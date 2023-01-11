Eryn Ross, a junior on the Bellows Falls Union Middle and High School’s Girls’ Basketball team with Type 1 diabetes, shoots the basketball during practice on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Eryn Ross, a junior on the Bellows Falls Union Middle and High School’s Girls’ Basketball team with Type 1 diabetes, shows off a tattoo that says “I am greater than my highs and lows.”
Eryn Ross, a junior on the Bellows Falls Union Middle and High School’s Girls’ Basketball team with Type 1 diabetes.
Eryn Ross, a junior on the Bellows Falls Union Middle and High School’s Girls’ Basketball team with Type 1 diabetes, plays one-on-one with Cadance James during practice on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
WESTMINSTER — Eryn Ross is scoring 5.0 points per game this season, but it's her blood sugar average that makes her an MVP.
The Bellows Falls student, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when she was just 3, is almost always smiling despite the constant struggle of trying to keep her glucose reading in the 80-130 range.
"It's definitely an added challenge. It's a balancing act. I'm trying to play to the best of my ability while also trying to survive," said Ross prior to Tuesday's varsity girls basketball practice inside Holland Gymnasium.
The junior guard has scored 40 points in her first eight games combined this season for the Terriers. She is also averaging 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest.
"Eryn brings a lot of leadership to the team," noted first-year coach Dennis Fitzgerald. "She encourages the younger players and helps to motivate them. She is incredibly coachable and supportive of her teammates."
Ross uses a Dexcom monitor and an insulin pump, which work together to keep her blood sugar in a safe range. Exercise can drop her level too low, however, meaning she needs glucose in order to correct it.
"I like to have something substantial before each game, whether it's a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, peanut butter crackers, or a granola bar," she said.
The three-sport athlete recalls a nightmare situation during her sophomore year.
"During a field hockey practice, I checked my blood sugar and it was 28. That's the lowest ever. It was kind of scary," Ross explained. "I was over on the sideline chugging a juice box after that."
Her glucose reading was at the other end of the scale when she was 3.
"I remember feeling really nervous. I was always super thirsty. I was a pretty good kid, but I became super irritable and started throwing fits," she mentioned. "I was taken to the ER and they immediately knew what it was."
Ross visits an endocrinologist every three months at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and has also attended a special camp for diabetics in New Durham, N.H.
"I try to eat healthy. I run in my free time," she pointed out, knowing that a good diet and exercise help control the disease.
Along with playing field hockey and basketball, she also competes in the 400, 4x4 relay, javelin and high jump each spring.
"I've been playing with most of these girls all of my life," Ross said before Tuesday's basketball practice. "They are all super supportive."
Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.