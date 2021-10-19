HOOSICK, N.Y. — When you think of Hoosick Falls football, Ron Jones comes to mind. Jones spent 23 seasons patrolling the Panthers sidelines as head coach, beginning in 1996.
He engineered one of the all-time runs in Section 2 football history, winning a record six straight sectional titles from 2009-2014. That run included the program’s first Class C football state championship in 2012.
This week, Jones was posthumously named as one of the members of the Capital Region Football Hall of Fame class of 2021, the 11th class of former Section 2 greats.
Jones died of a heart attack in April 2020. He holds the record of wins at Hoosick Falls with 155.
Jones is one of six coaches inducted in the class of 2021. 16 players, two officials, Glens Falls Post Star sports reporter Pete Tobey and the 1972 Shenendehowa Plainsmen championship team round out the rest of the class of 2021.
The honorees were officially announced on 104.5 ESPN Radio’s Big Board Sports with Rodger Wyland.
“We are so pleased to be able to celebrate the fantastic careers of these Capital Region high school greats,” said Nick Fitzgerald, Hall of Fame president. “The depth of this class, with more than a dozen schools represented, really shows how widespread the talent is in our area. We look forward to welcoming back these legends and their families.”
The induction ceremony for the Class of 2021 will take place Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Albany – The Desmond Hotel on Albany Shaker Road in Colonie. Tickets, which include soda, wine, beer and hors d’oeuvres, are $60 and are available by visiting www.tinyurl.com/CRFootballHOF2021.
The Hall of Fame was established in 2010 with the mission of honoring the great players, coaches and those who have promoted football in the area. Since its debut, the Hall has welcomed more than 260 Section 2 greats, many of whom have gone onto college and professional careers.
