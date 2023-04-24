MANCHESTER — The Patriots of Mount Anthony and the Bulldogs of Burr and Burton have battled thousands of times over the years, whether that be on the football field, the softball diamond or the soccer pitch.
A new chapter in Bennington County's greatest rivalry was written Monday afternoon inside E.H. Henry Gymnasium, as the team’s unified basketball programs met for the first time. MAU is fielding a unified team for the first time this spring, while BBA has participated in the sport since 2019.
There were plenty of firsts. Dylan “D Dog” Skandera scored the first points of the matchup, converting a layup just five seconds into the action after BBA secured the tip. The Bulldogs grabbed the first win of the series, 76-42. It’s what happened in between those moments, however, that makes unified basketball special.
Like in the third quarter, when Skandera gave MAU’s Matthew Reynolds some friendly pointers on his shooting form. Standing on the right block, Reynolds attempted a shot that just barely rimmed out. MAU controlled the rebound, and Skandera pointed to the backboard. “Aim for the box,” he instructed. Teammate Braedyn Dunham helped Reynords square-up his shoulders, and the MAU senior connected on his next shot attempt. Bulldogs and Patriots coming together – while competing – to help each other succeed. That’s what the sport is all about.
Beyond that, they shared in celebration. When Ian Printz connected on his jump shot inside the paint, he received high-fives not only from his MAU teammates but from BBA’s players, as well.
Jillian Kersten banked in a handful of shots for the Bulldogs, receiving praise from her MAU counterparts.
Grace Kijovsky, Kieran Staples, Keegin Arace, Kyle Dooling, Vincent Wilbur, Riley Barton, Max Hurley, Crystal Cormia, Dylan Skandera, Lane Sargent, Tyler Keyes, Kersten and Skandera scored for the Bulldogs. Skandera scored a buzzer-beater off the backboard to end his double-digit day.
All seven MAU athletes who entered the game: Printz, Dunham, Killian Kervan, Reynolds, Matthew Washburn and Jacob Burch scored for the Patriots.