On Tuesday, ESPN’s Ed Werder reported that the NFL’s competition committee will discuss the enforcement of roughing the passer penalties in the offseason. Additionally, Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press reported that owners will discuss the matter at their quarterly meeting in New York next week.
Upon hearing the news, fans of hard-nosed football everywhere muttered some variation of “it’s about time.”
We are not even two weeks removed from the egregiously-mishandled Tua Tagovailoa concussion situation, and the media outrage machine is full steam ahead in what seems to be the exact opposite direction, railing on NFL officials for being overprotective of quarterbacks.
After Week 5 saw two, at best, questionable infractions against defensive linemen that significantly impacted the outcome of the game, hardcore fans are unnerved at the thought that the physical sport they love is losing its way. However, demanding proper medical care for players while expecting the inherently-violent sport of football to maintain its edge is far from contradictory. We can have both. We should have both.
I would like to quickly qualify all of my comments that are to follow by saying that what happened to Tagovailoa was wrong. I’m no medical expert, but it is very hard to believe that he wasn’t suffering from a concussion after the hit he took Sept. 25 against the Bills.
As such, Tagovailoa shouldn’t have been in uniform on a mere four days of rest (nor should any the players, but Thursday Night Football is a debate for another day), leading to the frightening scene of him laying unconscious on the field, his fingers gruesomely contorted in a term most of us learned in the past couple of weeks: the “fencing response.”
With all of that being said, Tagovailoa’s apparent concussion, missed diagnosis by an independent neurologist, and remaining active against all medical logic or morality, has been discussed thoroughly. It is the other side of the debate, the fight to preserve tackle football, that needs some context.
The NFL has been altering and tinkering with rules that protect passers and “defenseless receivers” under the guise of player safety for almost two decades, and every step of the way, exasperated football purists have scoffed at the powers that be “making the game soft.”
Most of these rules, however, were changed in what appeared to be good faith. Plays that endangered players needlessly (such as defensive players targeting a quarterback after a turnover) were eliminated without changing the essence of the game. It was in 2018 that the NFL tipped its hand on a less wholesome reality:
The NFL doesn’t care about player safety, it cares about quarterback safety.
In 2018, the league began placing emphasis on a rule that had actually been on the books for 23 years, the same rule that was applied twice this past week (excerpt below):
“...When tackling a passer who is in a defenseless posture (e.g., during or just after throwing a pass), a defensive player must not unnecessarily or violently throw him down or land on top of him with all or most of the defender’s weight…”
The operative word that NFL officials have been struggling to define? Unnecessarily. What exactly is the necessary amount of force a defender must apply to get a 230-pound professional athlete to the ground? The fact that there is a penalty for “unnecessary roughness” in football implies that roughness is, in fact, necessary. How do we quantify that?
For that matter, are defensive players now being asked to make split-second calculations with an infinite number of variables so that only 49.9% of their body weight lands on the quarterback? There hasn’t been a consistent or logical answer in over four seasons of football.
The league began emphasizing these rules as game-changing personal fouls. The NFL even released a “how-to” video that season answering defenders that were understandably asking, “What are we supposed to do?”
In said video, the new, “correct” tackling techniques showed defenders rolling off the quarterback and cushioning the quarterback’s fall by risking injury to their own body, landing hard on their own shoulders, and yes, even their heads. Miami Dolphins defensive end William Hayes tore his own ACL in a game against the Raiders that year, awkwardly trying to avoid a foul for landing on Derek Carr. Player safety, indeed.
So, discarding the notion that the rules are in the name of players’ physical well-being, what is the end game? In a word: Money.
The NFL is capitalizing on its booming popularity that has made it king in the United States, drawing in droves of casual fans by the day. Anecdotally, less-educated fans are more likely to call a low-scoring contest “boring” and tune it out, regardless of the quality of defensive play. They overlook or outright ignore nuances of the game that don’t necessarily show up in the box score. Quarterbacks are the most important catalyst for big plays and high scores. They are the brain of the organism that creates offense, and offense drives revenue.
The NFL is a business, and as such, is entitled to act in its best financial interest. Where the league runs a risk of losing its way is in blurring the lines on ethics, shamelessly pushing weak narratives like player safety, and alienating the longer-lived, devoted fanbase that was the foundation of their success for decades.
The league’s overprotection of quarterbacks should be a troubling trend to anyone that loves football for being the ultimate team sport. Yes, quarterback has, and always will be, a more celebrated position than left guard or defensive tackle. The demands of the position and the skillset required to play it are in even lower supply than some of the freakish athletes elsewhere on the field.
That being said, the NFL offering a conspicuously higher degree of protection to one position is an affront to the spirit of competition. Creating a separate set of rules for quarterbacks isn’t just a disservice to the game and an injustice for defenders trying to do their jobs. It negates the greatness of the quarterbacks themselves.
The Josh Allens, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrows of the league will almost surely shatter all of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning’s records. No harm there. Records are meant to be broken. The problem is, Allen, Mahomes, Burrow and their contemporaries will be subject to the same sorts of comparisons that the sluggers of the Steroid/ Juiced Ball Era are in baseball. The meaning of their accomplishments will be muddied by the fact that they might as well have been playing a different sport altogether.
As the league continues to proverbially tie defenders’ hands behind their backs, the meaning of leading a drive down the field is diminished. For the last four-plus seasons, the league has fostered an environment of fast-break offensive football that views defensive players as nothing but an obstacle – fodder to be dispatched like nameless henchmen in an action movie – rather than supremely talented and hardworking athletes in their own right.
When we throw around a term like “the NFL” or “the league” we have to be careful to remember that what we are talking about is the owners of the 32 franchises.
We are not talking about the independent spotters and neurologists the NFL employs, which at its surface seems like a well-intentioned change, but is also a shrewd (and slimy) strategic move that absolves the league of responsibility in the event of negligence like the Tagovailoa situation.
We are not talking about Commissioner Roger Goodell, who the owners hire to be their figurehead and lightning rod for hate and criticism while keeping themselves out of the public eye (and is he ever good at his job).
We are not even talking about the much-maligned officials, who perform a thankless job at the behest of the owners, and are now caught in the quagmire, thrown under the bus by owners seeking special treatment for their highest-paid employees.
It really does feel like a gross miscalculation by the NFL when you consider perhaps two of its best stories of the past three decades, Kurt Warner and Tom Brady, emerged from utter obscurity to become MVPs and Super Bowl champions only because of an injury while they were serving as backups.
The owners can insulate themselves from blame, financial liability, and criticism all they want. There is something they can’t protect themselves from without addressing this issue, and that is an image problem for the sport that makes them rich. If they don’t make a decision on what they want the future of the game to be soon, they will feel it in their wallets.
The guy in the room who says “you might as well put flags on them or make it two-hand touch” has become a punchline – a meathead – or the quintessential example of evil and “toxic masculinity” that evokes images of Jon Voight playing Bud Kilmer in “Varsity Blues.”
But that guy, whether we like him or not, is right. We have reached that point. Games are being decided by these penalties at high-leverage moments. Jobs are at stake. The soul of the game is in peril. That’s not hyperbole. Football is at a crossroads. There needs to be a clear delineation of what quarterbacks are, in one direction or another. The league needs to remove all ambiguity and this judgment call needs to be taken out of the hands of the officials.
The NFL needs to decide if quarterbacks are tackle football players, or something else entirely.