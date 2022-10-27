For most of the second quarter during this week’s installment of Monday Night Football, Patriots fans were able to forget what an absolute disaster the franchise has become in the wake of Tom Brady’s departure for Tampa Bay.
For two series, Bailey Zappe came onto the field in relief of Mac Jones and was the second coming of their franchise quarterback, sent to absolve Bill Belichick for all of his recent football sins. Bill had done it again. He had discovered another quarterback in the late rounds. Everything was going to be okay.
The euphoria quickly gave way to a less pleasant nostalgia, as Zappe began to look every bit of a rookie taken in the fourth round, and a downtrodden Chicago team morphed back into the ‘85 Bears that hammered the Patriots in Super Bowl XX.
Following his two touchdown drives that put the Patriots back in the lead, Zappe turned the ball over three times, and had just 92 yards passing while the offense played from behind and didn’t score the entire second half. Not very “Brady-like.”
For that matter, though, there’s another player in the NFL that hasn’t been very Brady-like this season – Tom Brady. Sure, the statistics through seven games show that Brady has done his part: 277 yards per game, only one interception thrown and one fumble lost. He threw for 385 yards and three touchdowns in a showdown with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football earlier this month.
One glaring statistic is missing, though. Wins. With his Bucs at 3-4, Brady hasn’t been under .500 this late in a season since 2002. The very real possibility of a loss to the Ravens on Thursday night would put Brady two games under .500 for the first time in his NFL career.
I attribute a lot of the Bucs’ struggles to the divorce. No, not that divorce. I don’t work for the tabloids.
No, I am talking about the very messy and public divorce of Belichick and Brady that was final in March of 2020. Giselle Bundchen has been painted as the “Yoko factor” that broke up the Beatles, but the reality is that like most empires, the Patriots crumbled from within because of greed, corruption and lust for power (coincidentally, the recent “Get Back” documentary on Disney+ suggests Yoko Ono might have been unfairly scapegoated, too. But I digress).
Like most divorces, Belichick and Brady had to divvy up friends. Anecdotally, Belichick seems to have kept most of the older, die-hard fans, and Brady took with him the younger fans that scoff in the face of old football wisdom. There is also a smaller delegation of Patriots fans that have designated the Bucs their “NFC team” rather than pick sides.
Now, as long as Belichick and Brady still have NFL careers, their career arcs are inextricably linked, and will be compared, at the very least, until one of them retires.
Our nationwide aversion to nuance is more apparent than ever in debating who exactly was more instrumental in the Patriots’ success for almost two decades.
I’m here to give both parties, even in their presumably emotional state right now, a bit more to chew on. I want to bring everybody back to reality, and help everyone remember Belichick and Brady not just as they currently are, but as they once were.
Belichick being great and Brady being great are not mutually exclusive. Both statements can be, and are, in fact true. There is no Belichick as we know him without Brady, and there is no Brady without Belichick.
There's no question that Brady has won “the divorce” in these two-plus years since they went their separate ways. Brady won a seventh Super Bowl while Belichick is staggering across the finish line of an illustrious career, perhaps with Don Shula’s all-time wins record as his final checkpoint.
It is easy to point to Belichick’s 36-44 record as a head coach in Cleveland (from 1991-1995) as evidence that detracts from his legacy. It’s not a bulletproof argument, though. Belichick is far from the only head coach to find success in his second posting, presumably after learning from some prior mistakes. Dick Vermeil, Tom Coughlin, Pete Carroll and Andy Reid are all members of that club.
Let’s also not forget the 2008 season where Brady suffered a torn ACL in Week 1, and Belichick’s Patriots went 11-5 with the previously-unknown Matt Cassel under center. Cassel was serviceable as a pro, but nothing more.
This suggests that Belichick, at age 56 and in his 14th season as a head coach, was at his peak. It shouldn’t be overly difficult to believe that to be true, just as it isn’t overly difficult to believe Brady was also at his peak.
The Patriots’ reign was unprecedented, and really the only run of its kind in a free agency era that is otherwise known for remarkable leaguewide parity. The idea that both elements of the Patriots coach-quarterback combination were independently great also should not be hard to believe.
This will likely all sound like a defense of Belichick. Perhaps, to a degree, it is, since only Brady has tasted success since the split and he doesn't require a whole lot of advocacy at this point. The Patriots' two-decade dynasty, meanwhile, is in decline. Belichick’s recent decisions, both as a general manager and a coach, simply aren’t defensible. My defense is of Belichick in his heyday, not in the years leading up to his alienation of Brady, and certainly not after.
Belichick catches a lot of flak, and rightfully so, for his standoffish demeanor and outright disdain for the media and fans. While I think this has become too heavy a factor in coloring people’s perceptions in the Belichick vs. Brady debate, Belichick’s people skills, or lack thereof, are part of his weakness as a coach, especially in the modern era.
Belichick comes from a different era of football. He truly is the last of a dying breed. He has a utopian view where quarterbacks are just one position on the field, one that is not particularly more important than any other and one does not have a separate set of rules.
That is no longer the football world, and regardless of whether that is a noble viewpoint or not, Belichick has failed to adapt.
That being said, Belichick has been the last of a dying breed for a very long time, and that is exactly what helped make Brady great. Belichick survived as an authoritarian-style coach long after his contemporaries. Nick Saban and Chip Kelly were outright failures as head coaches. Even the two-time Super Bowl champ Tom Coughlin was chased off before his time.
This is a credit not only to Belichick, but to Brady. Brady was one of the few quarterbacks left whose ego wasn’t too big to handle Belichick’s demanding style. Well, until he wasn't. But it was nice while it lasted.
“Perfect storm” is a phrase that gets thrown around a bit too often. It just might apply to Belichick and Brady being part of the same organization, at the same time, at the height of their respective careers.
When Brady signed with Tampa Bay in 2020, he came to the Bucs highly motivated to prove that he could win on his own, and do it his own way. But it was Belichick who gave him the tools, and helped mold him into the detail-oriented, madman of a competitor he is now. Someday, when Brady is inducted into the Hall of Fame, maybe even on the same day as his former head coach, I think Brady will admit that he missed some of the structure and discipline in Belichick’s system during his time in Tampa (I don’t expect that anytime soon, though).
Even as both teams flounder at 3-4 right now, I would not be overly surprised to see either of them go on a run in the playoffs. As dire as things look right now, that’s quite a testament to both of them.
If we can learn anything from this mess, it should be that we don’t have to choose sides in the Belichick-Brady divorce. They were at their best when they were together. It’s okay to say that both, at one time, were the greatest to ever do their jobs, and it’s okay to say that they both needed each other to accomplish what they did.