‘Tis the season for giving, caring, and taking stock of all we are grateful for. However, this is also the season for reflection, and the home stretch for NFL teams trying to lock in a playoff spot.
After watching almost a full regular season of football, I’ve witnessed some disturbing trends in America’s new favorite pastime, some of which I’ve already written about this year. On the one hand, we could call this my football Festivus – my airing of grievances.
So, for fear of becoming the Ebenezer Scrooge of football fandom, and losing a night of needed sleep being haunted by three ghosts in the night (John Madden would have to be the jolly ghost of football present, right?), I am going to frame this just a bit differently. I am going to call this my wish list.
This list is far from comprehensive, but will hit on the most significant things that have irked me in 2022. I may be asking for quite a bit more than Mariah Carey, but here goes nothing with my version of All I Want for Christmas.
1- Spread the wealth
Lamar Jackson will be sidelined for the third consecutive week with a PCL sprain when the Ravens host the Falcons this Sunday. I am rooting for him to come back soon, tear it up the rest of the way, and help the Ravens run the table and go on a deep playoff run.
Why is that? Jackson is in a position to be the league’s next player to receive a fully-guaranteed contract after Deshaun Watson. Even casting Watson’s character aside, his play on the field will never justify the $230 million mega-deal he is owed, and his contract will likely be another chapter in the book of “The Browns being the Browns.”
Jackson, on the other hand, has a chance to set a trend and correct an injustice that has long existed in the NFL when compared with other professional sports. It’s time NFL players’ contracts became fully guaranteed, and it’s no secret that such a movement would start at the quarterback position.
Is Lamar Jackson the best quarterback in the league? No. Is he a franchise quarterback with Super Bowl potential? I’m not even sure of that. Being the highest-paid player at your position or in the league isn’t about actually being the best, it’s about timing.
Jackson is due to hit the market at the right time this offseason, and a strong performance down the stretch could have him in line for a payday that starts tilting the scales in favor of compensation more in line with the other major American sports.
2- Clean up the officiating
Poor officiating combined with the enforcement of asinine rules that NFL owners have called for to be “emphasized” this season has been to the serious detriment of the game. Roughing the passer has been a hot button issue, as it impacts the outcomes of games week in and week out.
I’ve lamented the hyper-protection of quarterbacks ad nauseum, though. Officiating is hurting the game elsewhere. Egregious fouls missed, ticky-tack calls made, arbitrary enforcement of the rules abounds.
Let me qualify all of this by saying officiating is a thankless job at any level. My aim isn’t to pile on to the nationwide vitriol that has youth sports facing shortages of officials. What I am asking is for the NFL owners to help their crews out.
Officials haven’t gotten any worse, technology has just advanced to a point where we can see all of their mistakes in high definition replayed a thousand times over. The NFL has the resources, either with equipment, additional officials, or both, to make these blown calls go away and start getting more of these pivotal plays right.
Why not an official to watch every offensive player on the field so that there are no excuses for missing a call? Why not have more eyes in the sky that can be considered officials themselves, who can communicate with the crew on the ground to expedite calls where the traditional officials didn’t get a good look at it?
Citing the most recent example, the final two minutes of Commanders and Giants this week was a disgrace. Besides a potential game-tying touchdown being wiped off the board by a questionable illegal formation penalty, a subsequent mugging of Commanders’ receiver Curtis Samuel that even I would have called pass interference was missed, effectively ending the game.
I’m not advocating for more replay and more plays to be reviewable. I’m asking for the league to allocate more resources to get it right the first time and relay that information more quickly. In the same game, on that same final drive, the officials reviewed two separate times within the final two minutes to answer the relatively unimportant question of whether a player had gone out of bounds to stop the clock.
It absolutely squashed the excitement and killed the flow of the game. It’s definitely hurting the product for anyone that cares about more than their fantasy football team. I don’t have all the answers for how the logistics should work, but I don’t have to. This is a wish list.
3- Enough being the “No Fun League”
Roughing the passer hasn’t been the only personal foul that’s impacted games this year. Emphasis on excessive celebrations and taunting have gone too far, too.
I’m not really sure where the owners think they have a leg to stand on trying to impose moral standards when a cretin like Daniel Snyder is still among their ranks, but here we are. “Abusive language” and trash talk are now penalties.
Is this really what we’ve come to? These are not high school or even college athletes that are still in the crucial stages of their development, where moral lessons can be intertwined with athletics. These are professionals, and they’re paid to entertain. Jawing at an opponent (within reason) is merely gamesmanship and part of any sport. Once it elevates to pushing and shoving? Sure, throw the flag. Grown men saying mean things to each other in the midst of competition? You’d have to give me a lobotomy to make me care any less.
Double that “I don’t care” for excessive celebrations or taking your helmet off in the end zone (the latter of which is supposedly for player safety, but the NFL has lost all credibility on that matter). I don’t care what kind of image the NFL is trying to cultivate for itself. It’s not going to work. There are a lot of great role models in the league, and those players should be commended. Humans are wired to be drawn to the negative, though. They’ll always find it. So I wish the league would just accept it and let the players have some fun.
Instilling morality in little Johnny or Suzy watching at home is the job of educators, coaches, and parents, not the wide receiver who just made an otherworldly catch.
So, there you have it, some of the more broad strokes issues in the league today that I take issue with – nay, that I wish were different. Here’s hoping for some Christmas magic.
Happy Holidays to all and may your wishes this season come true, too.