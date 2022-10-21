Anyone not living under a proverbial rock sheltering them from the never-ending downpour of quarterback-related news can tell you a pretty universal truth: You need a quarterback to win games in the NFL.
Quarterbacks are literally, and figuratively, at the center of all goings-on in the NFL. As I discussed here last week, Commissioner Roger Goodell and officials, at the behest of the owners, are emphasizing that importance to a fault in how it protects them. But what about coaches and general managers? Could it actually be possible that some teams are overvaluing quarterback, the most crucial position in professional sports, when constructing their rosters?
It sounds crazy, but yes, teams have become conditioned to place too many eggs in the quarterback basket.
That’s not to say that quarterback isn’t the most critical position on the field to fill in order to be successful. That is absolutely true. However, general managers need to reconsider how far they take that in terms of salary cap allocation and draft capital.
Not everyone can have a franchise quarterback. There isn’t enough talent to go around. Year after year of busts in the draft have made that clear. In our increasingly impatient society, the climate of “win now or get fired” has also spurred a trend of trading massive hauls of draft picks for established veteran quarterbacks.
It might be time to reconsider both of those approaches.
The temptation to use quarterback as a cure-all is overwhelming. If you find the right guy, the stud franchise centerpiece, you are a contender for a decade and your job is safe. The problem with that, as this season is revealing, is not as many teams have that silver bullet solution as most of us thought.
The Broncos and Cardinals are two of the most egregious examples of this phenomenon currently in progress.
In March, the Broncos traded a bundle of picks to the Seahawks for Russell Wilson, who was hailed as the savior of a Denver roster that was considered fairly robust outside of the ever-critical quarterback spot. The Broncos adding Wilson had them at eighth-best odds in the league to win the Super Bowl prior to Week 1 (per Fan Duel).
Wilson has a completion percentage of 58.4, has thrown five touchdown passes, and has drawn ire not just in Denver, but nationally, for laying an egg in three different primetime games and being at the helm of the worst offense in football through six weeks (15.2 points per game)
Things have gotten so bad, Wilson’s new fan base have already rained down the boos on their supposed savior signal caller. Part of that has to do with what it took to get the quarterback to town.
To net the Super Bowl-winner and, to that point, perennial MVP candidate, the Broncos invested the ninth-overall pick in 2022, what looks destined to be another top-10 pick in 2023’s draft, two second-rounders, a fifth-rounder and three veteran players.
That king’s ransom, shipped off to a team with currently one more win than the Broncos, is in addition to the five-year, $242.5 million extension Wilson signed after the trade. Wilson’s cap hit is actually a very palatable $17 million in 2022 and $22 million in 2023, but jumps to $35.4 million in 2024, and $55.4 in 2025, when there is a potential opt-out built in for both sides (all figures per Spotrac.com). Until then, the Broncos are basically stuck with Wilson or face an enormous hit of dead cap money due to the $161 million in guarantees within the contract.
That’s all a long way of saying that if Russell Wilson doesn’t improve from his pedestrian play soon, the Broncos will be saddled with a financial albatross around their neck until the 2026 season.
Some might make the argument that Wilson has been battling through injuries all season. First off, we probably wouldn’t hear a peep about Wilson’s health status if the Broncos were 4-2 instead of 2-4. That is just as likely as anything to have been leaked to calm angry fans.
Second, and more importantly, this speaks to my point about not setting up your team in a way where quarterback is the single point of failure. Quick, tell me who Wilson’s backup is – no googling. If you said Brett Rypien, you are probably a Broncos fan, or maybe play a little too much “Madden.”
Then there is the Kyler Murray situation. I wrote about the Cardinals’ baffling decision to sign him to a massive extension back in July, despite numerous red flags that he wasn’t the answer. Murray’s admission last season that he doesn’t watch film, and a clause in that contract extension mandating to him to do so (later rescinded by the Cardinals after all the negative publicity), was enough for me to know he would never be my face of the franchise.
Murray has five touchdown passes against five turnovers, and has the 2-4 Cardinals scoring just 19 points per game.
Some are likely to come to Murray’s defense and say he’s been without All-World receiver DeAndre Hopkins, until this week, while he served his suspension for performance-enhancing drug use. Call me old-fashioned, but I think if I am paying you $46.1 per year, I think I should be able to find you four wide receivers playing pickup basketball at the local YMCA and you should make them great.
The Cardinals are committed to Murray now, whether they like it or not, because Murray’s extension includes $189.5 million in guarantees. The earliest the Cardinals could reasonably get out of the contract by trading or releasing him is following the 2025 season, which would still entail a hard-to-stomach $33.2 million in dead cap money.
So what did the Cardinals do instead to try and keep him happy following this week’s injury to Marquise Brown (who they shipped a first-round pick to the Ravens for)? They traded more assets (albeit reportedly just a sixth and a seventh-rounder per ESPN’s Adam Schefter) for Carolina’s malcontent receiver Robbie Anderson.
The Broncos and the Cardinals are just the most recent and extreme examples of quarterback investments blowing up in a team’s face. With Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers presumably on their way out, I count five teams that have a pretty sure thing when it comes to “quarterback of the future:” The Bills, Chiefs, Bengals, Chargers and Eagles all look to be in good shape in the long-term future. Make it six if the Ravens end up working out a long-term deal with Lamar Jackson.
The point is, there is an alternative to mortgaging your future like the Broncos, or committing to the wrong guy like the Cardinals. You can, and should, hang onto those draft picks and that money and invest it in other places on the field.
The only other alternative is tanking on an entire season and expecting to find your franchise signal-caller in the draft, and that is hardly a fool-proof strategy. If we really put it under the microscope, how many teams has that panned out for recently? One. Joe Burrow in Cincinatti. The book is still out on Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville, Tua Tagovailoa in Miami and Zach Wilson in New York. It might be too early to call Murray a bust already, but I’m going out on that limb now.
So to say finding your surefire franchise quarterback is like buying a winning lottery ticket might be overstating it. It’s more like winning the 50-50 raffle at a poorly-attended high school basketball game. Still not great odds, and not the kind of thing you want to stake your career on.
Instead, look at roster-building like diversifying a portfolio. The Broncos should have held onto those picks to try and bolster the roster and maybe find that coveted “QB1.” The Cardinals could have retained some of that cap space instead of letting a premier pass rusher like Chandler Jones leave for Las Vegas in free agency.
Speaking of luck: Every team that has ever won the Super Bowl had to get a little lucky. Just look at last year’s Bengals and Rams. Both won several playoff games on their way to the big game that they easily could have lost.
In the Rams’ case, they went all in on one season, and it paid off. But it’s important to note that they are the exception, not the rule. Their approach of big spending and trading high draft picks for veterans panned out, but that’s not usually how it goes. And even after all of that, they are left with a weaker roster, and you guessed it, a quarterback who seems to be flaming out.
With the understanding that winning a Super Bowl requires some luck, it’s better to build for more sustained success, giving yourself more kicks at the can before your window closes.