BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony boys soccer entered Friday's homecoming bout against Otter Valley missing a few key pieces.
Four starters were unable to play owing to injury, leaving a void in the Patriots lineup.
It took a little to get going, but MAU answered the adversity and prevaled with a 5-0 win over Otter Valley.
All five goals came in the final nine minutes of play as the Patriots offense exploded in the closing minutes of the contest. Silas Rella-Neill broke the ice in the ninth minute on a direct kick 35 yards out. It appeared the midfielder was trying to set up a teammate, though the ball made its way through a line of players and bounced into the bottom right side of the Otters' net.
That started the Rella-Neill scoring party, who put the ball in the back of the net four times in a nine minute span.
His second score was the execution MAU was searching for all game. Evan Eggsware streaking down the right sideline found Rella-Neill in the middle of the field. The midfielder kicked a missle that boinked off the far post and richociated into the net. After unfriendly bounces plagued the Patriots for much of the first 70 minutes of play, they finally got one to go their way.
Rella-Neill then used his left foot to secure the hat trick, and finished off his spectacular stretch with another 30-plus yard score.
Nate Potter was responsible for MAU’s second goal of the scoring burst, just a minute after Sillas-Neill’s first score. Potter redirected a ball fed to him by Jake Tibbetts, and MAU got its mojo back.
MAU looked a step off to start the game. The idea was there, but either an unlucky bounce ruined a scoring opportunity, they were called offsides or Otter Valley's Hayden Bernhardt was there to deny the score.
Bernhardt was solid for the Otters, using his big body to deny the Patriots a total of 11 times and keep the game scoreless.
MAU coach Mike Molloy was happy to see his team stay persistent after being a half step away for much of the match.
“They didn’t get frustrated, they could have,” Molloy said. “I’m pleased that their demeanor was ‘hey, let’s keep working.’”
Aiden Moscarello was there to stop the Otters on the few scoring chances they had. Moscarello finished with four saves in the winning effort, including one that forced him to jump and punch the ball away.
The Patriots head to Manchester for a match with Burr and Burton on Tuesday. Molloy is optimistic he’ll have a fully healthy squad by then.