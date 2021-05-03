MANCHESTER — The Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their annual golf tournament the B2B Golf Classic June 9 at the Manchester Country Club.
The Chamber of Commerce invites the public and business leaders to enjoy an afternoon of golf and networking while enjoying the Vermont outdoors. The event serves as a day out of the office and an opportunity to network with local business people while on the course. Additionally, the event serves as a fundraiser for the chamber of commerce.
Founded in 1967 and designed by Geoffrey Cornish and renovated by Steve Durkee, MCC has been recognized as one of the finest courses in New England.
“We are excited to bring this Classic to the Northshire and specifically the private course of Manchester Country Club,” said Matt Harrington, executive director of the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce. “As the pandemic subsides, we’ve been focusing on how we can come alongside our members and larger business community throughout Southwestern Vermont during this time of opening up. We think this is a great way to get business members outdoors, connecting and rekindling business relationships, all while having some fun and networking.”
The Spring B2B Golf Classic (or Business To Business Golf Classic) will be 18 holes of golf played at the Manchester Country Club with an 11 a.m. registration time and 1 p.m. shotgun start. Participants will enjoy eighteen holes with carts, a golfers’ gift, lunch in the clubhouse or on the go, bar cart, and a fun after hours networking mixer with Hors D’ Oeuvres.
Contests include Hole-in One with a $10,000 prize, as well as Longest Drive, and Closest To The Pin contests running throughout the day. Additionally, mulligans will be available for purchase, as well as a raffle with prizes.
Up for grabs for participating teams of four in the B2B Classic is the coveted B2B Cup, a die cast with nickel plated trophy on a wooden base provided by Tomasi’s Sports and Awards. The first Classic saw The Richards Group take home the prize.
“Each season we want to make the Classic a friendly competition with the B2B Cup up for grabs for the best, first placed team. Each time we have the B2B Classic a new team will win the coveted B2B Cup and with that each team will have their business name put on the plaque on the Cup,” Harrington said. “The next season, if a new team wins, the Cup gets passed along to that team with their names going on the cup.”
The winning team will also receive a 4-player pack to Manchester Country Club donated by the Club.
Sponsorship and branding opportunities still exist and can be found at: www.SWVTChamber.com/Golf.
COVID guidelines and policies will be followed at the event including proper personal protective equipment like face masks being worn, sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the tournament, and social distancing is encouraged when necessary.
The cost to enter a team is $500 or $125 per player. All proceeds go to the chamber of commerce as a fundraiser for future program and business development. Included in the ticket are golf carts, lunch, after hours food, welcome bag and gift, as well as 18 holes of golf. To learn more or enter a team visit www.SWVTChamber.com/Golf
The Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce promotes, leads and advocates a unified effort, on behalf of its members, to maintain and improve a healthy business climate and rewarding quality of life for the entire Shires of Southwestern Vermont region. The focus for the Chamber is to grow businesses and enhance the Southwestern Vermont economy, influence and foster stable growth to this region’s creative ecosystem, assist in building safe and healthy communities and market Southwestern Vermont through the efforts of the regional Shires of Southwestern Vermont brand.
The Chamber’s B2B Golf Classic Committee is made up of chamber staff members Matt Harrington, Erika Floriani and Mikaela Lewis, as well Board Directors Matt Willey, Maru Leon Griffin, Brian Maggiotto, Erica Lawrence-Dearstyne, Ron Levene, and William Deveneau.