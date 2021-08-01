Ella Tashjian stepped up in a big way for the newly formed Burr and Burton gymnastics team this winter. Tashjian was the all-around champion at the state meet in March, propelling BBA to a state title in its inaugural season.
Tashjian has been named the Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal regional gymnast of the year.
The Bulldog sophomore recorded victories in the vault, the uneven bars and the floor exercise. Tashjian also placed within the top-10 individually on the balance beam, with a ninth overall finish.
With two years left in her high school career, Tashjian promises to remain among the top gymnasts in the state.