Kaylie Porter shot an 83 in the state tournament at Champlain Country Club to lead Burr and Burton to its first-ever Division I girls golf state championship.
For her performance during the 2020 golf season, Porter has been named as the Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal regional girls golfer of the year.
Porter’s 83 was an impressive 12 strokes better than the next closest competitor in Division I. Porter and Grace McDonald’s 104 gave BBA a combined score of 187, which was six strokes less than runner-up Champlain Valley’s 193.
Mat Smith has been a member of the Hoosick Falls varsity golf team for six seasons. Smith once again led the Panthers in the 2020-2021 season and has been named the Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal regional boys golfer of the year.
Smith registered multiple scores in the mid 30’s at Hoosick Falls Country Club, a par-34 course during his senior season. He shot a 35 in an April 12 meet against Cambridge.
Smith wrapped up his Hoosick Falls career by shooting a 39 in his senior day match.
Smith finishes his varsity career with a record of 66 wins, five ties and only six losses.