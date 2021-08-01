MULLEN

Brody Mullen has been named the Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal bowler of the year.

Hoosick Falls’ Brody Mullen was perfect on Feb. 5. The Panther bowled a 300 score to open up the match against Mechanicville that day, and totaled 728 pins in his three-game series.

Mullen consistently was a top-finisher for the Panthers and for his great success in the lane has been named the Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal regional bowler of the year.

Along with the perfect score, Mullen also placed a handful of strong scores throughout regular season play, dropping below 600 just once.

Mullen helped Hoosick Falls to a strong season, finishing the regular season with a perfect 60-0 match record.

