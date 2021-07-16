Liara and Sean Foley were two pillars for the Burr and Burton cross country team this fall.
The distance runners have been named as the Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal Regional Cross Country All Stars
Liara placed a Southern Vermont League best 12th in the Division-II state meet at Thetford Academy on Oct. 31 with a time of 22 minutes, 7.9 seconds. She placed second in BBA’s 5k meet at Willow Park on Oct. 6 with a time of 21:53.
Sean Foley placed a SVL-best 42nd with his time of 20:42.3 at the state meet. Sean won the boys meet at Willow Park with a time of 20:41.
Liara helped lead the Bulldogs to a third place finish at states in 2020, while Sean and the BBA boys finished 10th overall last season.