Burr and Burton field hockey had a great defense all season long, holding its opponents to just six goals in its 10-game 2020 season.
That’s thanks in large part to stellar goalie performances from both of its goalies, Mac Thuermer and Hannah Callen. For their work in protecting the cage, both BBA goalies have been named as Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal regional field hockey co-MVP’s.
Callen and Thuermer rotated each quarter. Shifting in and out at the goalie position can be tough. Lots of times players find themselves in a groove and stepping off the field can easily mess with that rhythm. Not Callen and Thuermer. They registered shutouts in more than half of their contests - six out of 10 - on the year. Two of those shutouts came in playoff matchups, first blanking Otter Valley 4-0 in the Division II quarterfinals, then U-32 7-0 in the semis and sending the Bulldogs to the Division II championship game.
The Bulldogs never allowed more than two goals in any game, and along with the shutouts had three additional games only allowing a single score.