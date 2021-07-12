The 2020-2021 high school sports season presented unique challenges for qall involved. Early on, there was serious concern on whether seasons would be played as the coronavirus pandemic threatened to force cancelations, as it did to the Spring 2020 season.
Games and competitions eventually received the green light and most sports had some sort of competition this past year. For some sports, like soccer and tennis, the game was relatively unchanged. Other sports, like football, saw a completely different style of play as Vermont adapted to a new world. A handful of sports: indoor track, volleyball, wrestling and swimming didn’t get the chance to compete at all.
It was a difficult year for everyone: athletics directors, coaches, referees, parents, fans and of course the athletes themselves. The athletes showed their grit and resilience through it all and performed at incredible levels throughout the year.
We at the Banner and Manchester Journal have been proud to acknowledge the outstanding performances of the standout athletes for the past four years through the Regional All Stars gala and will continue that tradition again this year, though things will be a bit different.
There will be no in-person event this year. Instead, athletes will be recognized through write ups and published both online and in the Banner and Manchester Journal sports sections over the coming weeks as we finalize the 2020-2021 year and give the athletes the recognition they have earned and deserve.
To those who makes Southern Vermont and the nearby New York communities such a rich sports environment to cover, thank you.