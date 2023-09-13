Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

SOUTH HERO — Twenty one schools brought 36 boats to the VPA Fall Classic bass fishing tournament on Lake Champlain Saturday; Burr and Burton’s Kai Trimmer and Maxx Kaplan had the best hauls of the day.

The tandem finished the tournament with a combined weight of 20.13 points to secure the win. BBA team captains Aiden Ennis and Tucker Haynes also competed, earning 13th place while dealing with some electronic issues.

The win comes on the heels of the Bulldogs’ boat of Eddie Oakley and Isaac Jordan earning second place in the Lake St. Catherine invitation on Sept. 2.

The Bulldogs return to Lake Champlain Oct. 7 for the state tournament, where they will look to replicate Saturday’s success and earn the program’s first state title.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

