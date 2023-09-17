BENNINGTON — Burr and Burton achieved a goal a year in the making Saturday night on Spinelli Field.
Last year’s 4-0 loss to Mount Anthony in the first round of the John James tournament left a bad taste in the Bulldogs’ mouth. With the bulk of the roster back for another go at it this fall, BBA circled the tournament on its calendar. The Bulldogs sought redemption, and got just that with their 5-0 victory over Grace Christian in the tournament’s championship game on Saturday.
Taylor Harrington was once again the main threat offensively, tallying two scores in the winning effort. The BBA senior opened the scoring eight minutes into play, boinking a shot off the top of the Grace Christian crossbar. He also cleaned up a rebounded shot in the box early in the second half. Harrington, who finished the two game tournament with five goals, was named the offensive MVP.
Barit Perry, Kelly Moran and Charles Cyr each found the back of the net once to round out the BBA scoring.
The Bulldogs dominated the possession game all night, attempting 16 shots to the Lions’ seven.
Five of those Grace Christian shots came in the second half, with the Bulldogs holding a multiple score lead. The Lions did put pressure on the net with nearly every one of those chances, as BBA keeper Reed Brown finished with five saves on his way to a clean sheet.
Juan Patricio and Lazar Milosavljevic were behind all of those on-target shots. The talented forwards do not need a lot of free space to operate on the pitch, and fired shots at Brown after dribbling through congestion in the middle of the field.
The BBA win is a full circle moment for its three captains.
Austin Cox and Max Brownlee were sophomores on the 2021 BBA team that claimed victory in the John James with a thrilling penalty kick shootout against Brattleboro. The highs of that experience - coupled with the lows of last year on the very same field - had the Bulldogs hungry this time around.
“Obviously the result (last year) was not at all what we wanted,” Cox, who was named the tournament's defensive MVP, said. “We walked out of there pretty crushed, and we have been driven since that game (against MAU) last year. We were very driven to come in here and take the trophy and bring it back to BBA.”
“I think we had a lot of ups and downs last year,” Brownlee said, speaking to the entirety of the 2022 season. “A lot of people really learned what it’s like to lose. It really motivated us to try and win it all this year.”
BBA’s Nahui Navarrete was just a freshman in 2021, but played a role in BBA winning its first John James in five seasons that fall. Now a junior tri-captain with the Bulldogs, the midfielder said this tournament is one of the highlights of the season.
“It’s loads of fun out here,” Navarrete said. “We look forward to it all year, with everybody here at our rival school, everybody coming, it’s definitely a ton of fun.”
BBA faithful packed the Spinelli visitor bleachers on Saturday night, with a couple hundred fans making the trip to Bennington.
Saturday’s triumph brought BBA’s winning streak to four straight, including a pair of solid victories over northern teams in Colchester (3-0) and Essex (1-0). The Bulldogs aren’t looking to stop.
“Our goal this year is obviously to compete for a state championship,” Cox said. “I think we have a good chance of doing that, we just have to keep our spirits up and keep working.”
BBA gets another test Monday, traveling to Hinesburg to take on another formidable northern opponent, Champlain Valley (2-1).